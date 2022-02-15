Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 15:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC and DEAC Establish Powerful Partnership New portfolio of enterprise ICT solutions in Riga, Latvia to accommodate growing demand for digital infrastructure

The Netherlands/Estonia, Feb 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), announced a partnership with DEAC, a data center operator in Riga, Latvia. The strategic partnership sets forth a framework for the parties to collaborate in both company's data center and other value-added offerings reselling, including innovative cloud products and services.



The cooperation between DEAC and CITIC Telecom CPC allows both companies to offer disaster recovery and backup services to clients across multiple locations in the Baltics, complementing ICT capabilities in China and Russia. CITIC Telecom CPC's deployment in DECA's data centers enables to be part of a rich industry ecosystem, offering strategically seamless customer engagement services across regions. The strategic partnership not only helps enterprise meet and maintain IT compliance with their local data sovereignty requirements, but also enables customers to benefit from a "Technology-Driven Digitalization Enabler", leveraging all CITIC Telecom CPC's core competencies and expertise across multiple ICT areas (such as networking, information security cloud and data centers). Simultaneously, creating additional opportunities and value to meet the customer's strategic business development needs with localized solid management service from CITIC Telecom CPC 24/7 round-the-clock customer service.



"By combining CITIC Telecom CPC's technology expertise, global presence, and innovative products with our profound industry experience and resources, we are confident that this initiative is another key step towards our long-term strategy of building a dedicated carrier-neutral and Internet-neutral data center network (DCN) ecosystem. We're excited to complement our cloud and data center solutions and offer our clients the opportunity to use DEAC's high-quality data center in Latvia, Riga to tap into the fast-growing cloud data center markets," states Serve Bunnik, the Deputy Director of CITIC Telecom CPC Europe operations.



"Cooperation with CITIC Telecom CPC will make a new level of global extension for DEAC. Together, we are looking forward to leveraging CITIC Telecom CPC infrastructure around the Globe", says Andris Gailitis, CEO of DEAC. DEAC has been in the data center industry since 1999. DEAC's data center meets the highest security standards with efficient connectivity options and strong encryption.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

CITIC Telecom CPC is a trusted Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider with multiple branches across the world and a preferred partner by multinational corporations and business enterprises. Bringing Global-Local capabilities, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to providing customers one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, CITIC Telecom CPC's global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). CITIC Telecom CPC's ICT capability spans the spectrum, including leveraging MPLS, SIEM, NFV, SDN, AI, Big Data, 5G, AR, VR, and other cutting-edge technologies in order to address business challenges. ( www.citictel-cpc.com )



About DEAC

DEAC is one of the largest independent green energy data center operators in Northern Europe, owned by a Swiss investment infrastructure fund managed by Quaero Capital. DEAC serves thousands of customers in more than 40 countries by providing innovative IT services and applying individual business approaches and top-notch technologies. With DLC, also owned by Quaero Capital, DEAC offers two primary locations in Riga and Vilnius with over 1000 racks. On top of that, DEAC has points of presence in the major cities of Central and Eastern Europe. ( https://www.deac.eu/en/ )



Media Contacts:

Jaanika Kaarst

CITIC Telecom CPC

(+372) 53 454 442

Email: jaanika.kaarst@citictel-cpc.com











