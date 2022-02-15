Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Partners with FIO to Support FIO Staking

SINGAPORE, Feb 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Moonstake is happy to announce our partnership with FIO Protocol, a leading blockchain protocol that aims to enable a better way of sending and receiving crypto. Through this partnership, Moonstake will collaborate with the FIO development team to enable staking functionality for FIO tokens on our wallets as an official Block Producer for the FIO network.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports staking of 14 high-demand PoS coins, 2 high-demand NFT standards ERC-721 and Cardano.



Meanwhile, FIO (short for Foundation for Interwallet Operability) was founded in 2020 and aims to enable easier, safer and more joyful crypto transactions on any type of token or coin. The FIO Protocol is designed to ensure the cryptocurrency user experience is uncomplicated and lays the foundation for cryptocurrency mass adoption. Long complex addresses have been replaced with user-customized FIO Addresses such as "user@fio" that enable decentralized sending, receiving and payment requests (invoices, order carts, etc.), as well as, cross-chain end-to-end encrypted metadata (the information for those invoices, order carts, etc.) that can work across all blockchains.



Currently, FIO staking is live on their Mainnet, but the official Staking Activation is not until 22nd February, 2022. Moonstake aims to enable FIO staking prior to this activation date so that our users can enjoy the greatest amount of earning potential per token staked. With seasoned development teams and robust enterprise partnership networks across the globe, the collaboration between Moonstake and FIO Protocol promises to bring about a satisfactory staking experience for FIO holders on Moonstake Wallet.



Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says:

"We're excited to partner with FIO, a leading blockchain protocol that aims to simplify and enhance user experience with digital assets. Sending and receiving are the most basic activities of any crypto owner and we believe that FIO's solution of a simplified, memorable crypto handle for everyone will significantly improve the experience of using crypto. We look forward to bringing the great ecosystem of FIO to our user community worldwide through this strategic partnership as well as opportunities for deeper collaboration with the team to deliver greater value to the crypto community at large."



Luke Stokes, Managing Director at FIO Protocol, says:

"We're excited to see the FIO Protocol join the family of excellent token projects currently supported by Moonstake's staking ecosystem. Just as we focus on improving the usability of sending and receiving cryptocurrency, Moonstake is making the process of staking your tokens easier as well. We're looking forward to continuing to work together to make cryptocurrency easier for everyone."



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.



About FIO Protocol



The Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) is an industry consortium, consisting of leading wallets, exchanges, crypto payment processors, and various other entities and community members dedicated to the pursuit of blockchain usability through the FIO Protocol.



FIO's vision is to operate as a Decentralized Autonomous Consortia (DAC), guided by the community and blockchain ecosystem. We encourage everyone to participate in helping define the FIO Protocol and to provide feedback on how to improve blockchain usability. Our Foundation values Openness and Transparency, Diversity in Community, and Fairness. https://fioprotocol.io/





