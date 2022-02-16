Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 10:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG) APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP announces appointments of key top-level executives to attain corporate goals efficiently

HONG KONG, Feb 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company", HKEX stock code: 860, together with subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the appointment of two top-management executives with rich experiences in the automobile industry in China with both local and foreign enterprises. They will bring in new product development and financial management expertise to AMFG, helping the Group stretch its muscles further in the high-end automobile markets both in China and overseas.



Mr. Qi Zhenggang Marcus, 49, has been appointed General Manager of AFMG, effective since 14 February 2022. Marcus is bringing to AFMG nearly 24 years of experience in the automobile industry in China. His industry expertise is both deep and diverse, with high-level experience in automobile engineering and product development while having accumulated extensive connections with other industry peers. He is ready to work with the AFMG team to strengthen the Group's new energy vehicles ("NEV(s)") development and engineering service outsourcing ("ESO") business and expand them further in China. In his most recent capacity, Marcus served as Executive General Manager of a joint venture between Voyager/Didi and GAC, where he was responsible for setting up the joint venture and launching China's first mass-production of L4 Robotaxi, including driverless mobility service in the country. Marcus had served in major auto giants including GAC-NIO, WM Motor, Fiat, BorgWarner and Volkswagen, etc. He has helped two major automobile start-up enterprises to walk through their entrepreneurial stages from zero to one. He led the development of Model HYCAN 007 for GAC-NIO in his capacity as Vice President for R&D; and Model EX5 for WM Motor in a PMO Director capacity. He drove China's first dual-clutch transmission project for Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp during his service at Gesellschaft fur Industrieforschung mbH in the mid-2000s. Marcus has rich experiences in the areas of product development, manufacturing, quality assurances, logistics and project management for both internal combustion engine ("ICE(s)") and NEVs. Marcus was graduated in Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree major in Power Machinery and minor in Technology Economics. He later earned a Master of Engineering degree in Internal Combustion Engine from the same institution.



Ms. Zheng Kaiyan Enya, 52, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Finance of AFMG, effective since 1 February 2022. Enya has 28 years of experience in financial management, of which she spent the last two decades in serving automobile enterprises. She was most recently with a company listed in Shenzhen as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of Directors. She had been Vice President for Corporate Finance at Jaguar Land Rover China and Deputy General Manager for New Business Development and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at WM Motor. She had also served as Chief Financial Officer at Shanghai New Holland Agriculture Machinery Co. Ltd., a member of FIAT Industry Group, JV between FIAT Industry and SAIC; Head of Controlling China at Hella Corporate Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Finance Director at BorgWarner (China) Holding Company Ltd. The enterprises she had served engaged in activities along the full automobile value chain, including auto components, development, manufacturing and sales of complete automobiles, automobile financing, etc; and also NEV and power battery manufacturing industries. Enya provided support to corporate strategic planning and enhanced their financial management system capabilities, strengthening their financial functions and enhanced their system work flows. These helped the enterprises establish and roll out their developments, persistently improving their operating metrics. Enya was graduated in Hangzhou Electronic Industry Institute with a Bachelor's degree major in Accounting. She has been awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Finance and Investment Management from Institute for China Business from HKU SPACE.



Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group, comments, "We are encouraged to see Marcus and Enya joining the AFMG family to further enhance our product development and financial management capabilities. With their deep and extensive experiences in the automobile industry in China, they will help AFMG intertwine more quickly and smoothly into the country's mobility market and attain our corporate goals more efficiently."



About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited



Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HKEx stock code: 860) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for "future mobility" through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.



The Group business is focused on three pillars, namely Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO), Technology Development e.g. a new 800V SiC dual inverter / vehicle control units and Automobile Manufacturing. In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and luxury electric sports cars under the "Apollo" brand, the Group provides the global mobility market with seamless and comprehensive solutions, encompassing ideation, design, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototype production, validation & testing, to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to clients.



The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, Ideenion Automobil AG, and GLM Co. Ltd which is a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world's first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.



For more details, please visit https://apollofmg.com/









Topic: Press release summary

Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG)

Sectors: Daily Finance, Automotive, Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

