

Paris, France, Feb 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Skate Punks Club, a collection of 10,000 unparalleled and rare characters designed and minted as NFTs, has announced its NFT drop. Born out of love for street-art culture, SK8, assembled from hand-crafted parts such as skateboards and jacket hoodies, each of these NFTs are incredibly unique and represent, on a different level, an opportunity for diversity. Owning one of these NFTs is the key to opening doors—physical and digital. With whitelist and public mint dates scheduled for 19th and 20th February 2022 (2PM UTC), Skate Punks will release a merch store few days after the drop. This store will contain unique, original, and aesthetically pleasing pieces of footwear and streetwear. Holders of these NFTs will have the privilege of customizing gear and other pieces of equipment as part of the many benefits they stand to gain as Skatepunk NFT owners. In an attempt to push the growth of the NFT and gaming industries, as part of its mission to deliver more than just an NFT project, Skate Punks has partnered with Kryxivia - a fantasy 3D MMORPG game that is compatible with any modern browser. Leveraging this platform, Skate Punks will allow NFT holders to play and customize their characters as they see fit. Through this partnership, holders can seamlessly trade and swap NFTs as well as other in-game assets. Skate Punks have been designed as a bridge between the physical and digital worlds and to achieve this, it has assembled a team of professionals whose main aim is the proliferation of Web3, metaverse, streets, and the promotion of young people eager to show themselves to the world. Owners of these NFTs will not only become members of a community where freedom and creativity are encouraged and nurtured, but it will also allow them to claim pieces of streetwear, for free. Additionally, owners will have access to land in a sandbox, 3D items, as well as other digital assets. Promoting the world of NFTs, Skate Punks is in talks to partner with ALPACADABRAZ—a collection of NFTs created by Chuckchee. Once signed and agreed upon, Skate Punks will leverage this utility-based NFT project to offer a wide range of benefits to holders of Skatepunks. With the whitelist mint slated for 19th February and the public mint on 20th February 2022, Skate Punks have released a feasible roadmap that will not only reward NFT holders but will empower young artists that have been duly voted by community members. This is part of the team's long-term plans to foster creativity in the younger generation. About Skate Punks A collection of 10,000 unique NFTs, Skate Punks is an NFT project that aims at bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds. Promoting creativity and freedom, two important yet often ignored concepts of this world, Skate Punks will build a community where like-minded individuals can express themselves to the world through their talents. Social Links

