  • Friday, February 18, 2022
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
GOmetalaunch IDO Launchpad Unveils Web DAPP DEMO
Technical Update 1 from Cardano's GO Labs: GOmetalaunch IDO Launchpad Unveils Web DAPP DEMO as seed sale continues

Manchester, UK, Feb 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now, with 46% of allocated tokens for seed sales already sold in a space of 14 days, with 14 days remaining for seed sale. Early adopters and $URGO Token holders are feeling euphoric about the endless possibilities and utility of the platform.

Join seed sales at https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

GO labs have been up and doing in efforts to deliver way ahead of the scheduled roadmap, as they are proud to announce that the team have been working around the clock to deliver the Launchpad DAPP ahead of schedule.

To that effect, they are proud to unveil the user Interface of their Launchpad, with the following technical updates effected so far.

  • Enabled home page of the Web and Mobile DAPP (DEMO Phase)
  • Enabled light and Dark mode on the Web and Mobile DAPP (DEMO Phase)
  • Enabled the Open Projects section of the DAPP which shows the projects currently incubating on the Launchpad (DEMO Phase)
  • Enabled the Upcoming Projects section of the DAPP which shows future projects to be incubated and IDO dates (DEMO Phase)
  • Enabled the Closed Projects section of the DAPP which shows concluded incubations and details of funds raised (DEMO Phase)

To have an in depth preview on the work done so far, kindly visit the GOmetalaunch YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/Q12XRmPQ9WA

Or join the Telegram Community or announcement Channel to interact with community members and view updates: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch

Announcement Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters

Users can also join the fast selling Seed Sale of $URGO Tokens to consolidate the effort of the GO Labs Team.

The Technical update above is not final as Further updates will come up as more features of the DAPP will be enabled.

The floor is also open to community members to make inputs and suggestions as regards the features of the Launchpad DAPP

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gateway to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse.

It is important that interested parties seize the opportunity of the seed sales and private sales to get the $URGO tokens at a very cheap and affordable prize, because the public offerings will be quite high at price.

GOmetalaunch Token Sale Details:

How to Buy $URGO Tokens

  • Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to the Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, Nami.
  • Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send ADA to the provided wallet Address.
  • Step 3: $URGO tokens will be air dropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales

Note:
* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.
* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to users wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, GOmetalaunch solicit users patience.
* Users must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token

Join GOmetalaunch Growing Community, To stay updated on the GOmetalaunch Metaverse Project
Join GOmetalaunch Telegram Community: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch
Telegram Newsletters: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters
Twitter Community: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch
Medium: https://medium.com/@gometalaunch
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoIR_758r2OSnpBrfcIdNDg

Media Contact
Contact: Harry Jones
Brand: GOmetalaunch
Email: support@GOmetalaunch.io
Website: https://GOmetalaunch.io

SOURCE: GOmetalaunch




http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GOmetalaunch IDO Launchpad Unveils Web DAPP DEMO  
 News Alerts
