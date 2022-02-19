Friday, 18 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

BEIJING, Feb 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - OKLink, the leading blockchain big-data company from China, launches Chainhub 2.0, a crypto financial intelligence platform, to provide upgraded crypto market intelligence services for institutional and individual investors.





As one of the world's earliest adopters of crypto, OKLink holds that conventional valuation metrics is far from sufficient for analyzing crypto markets. The crypto boom comes with a wealth of open, incorruptible blockchain data that enable people to access objective, precise and trustworthy measures of crypto market activity. By unlocking on-chain data, Chainhub is reshaping the way people measure market activities.



By providing over 10000 crypto market metrics and 7 thematic data including Hot Contract, DeFi, GameFi, NFT, Chainhub is providing comprehensive, precise and fast crypto market intelligence services for more than 5 million global crypto investors and is particularly popular among Chinese crypto investors.



The newly launched Chainhub 2.0 optimized the underlying blockchain technology framework and achieved 4 major innovations:



* Workbench: The new Workbench function brings a completely new user experience upgrade from read-only to read-write. Users could create their own indicators by performing function calculations on existing indicators and their own charts by comparing existing indicators.



* On-chain Data Broadcasting: With over 10 mainstream blockchains' full-node data, Chianhub 2.0 7*24 continuously pushes on-chain data to help you better track industry hotspots and discover new on-chain opportunities.



* Custom Dashboard: With this function, customers could build data dashboards that fit their own data needs and analysis habits. Every time you open Custom Dashboard on Chainhub, you see the latest data that you need.



* Brand New Landing Page: By integrating hot thematic data, on-chain data metrics base, data broadcasting and market reports, the new landing page enables users access target data within the shortest time, providing convenient one-stop data services.



"Gathering data from multiple blockchains and generating meaningful information from it necessitates high operational costs and time commitments, as well as a comprehensive infrastructure of databases, tools, and skilled data scientists", Zhang Chao, vice president of OKLink said.



"OKLink takes many efforts on the newly launched Chainhub 2.0, because we believe this product is beneficial for investors and will play an important role in improving access in this nascent crypto market. In the coming years, OKLink will boost product innovation and help professionals, builders, investors and communities build a more transparent and efficient industry by providing world-class tools and intelligence".



About OKLink



OKLink is a world-leading blockchain big-data company from China, providing users with accurate on-chain data analysis, high-extensibility information solutions and blockchain science education services based on industry-leading blockchain big-data technology. Currently, OKLink has launched products including OKLink blockchain explorer, Chaintelligence, Chainhub and OKLink Academy. Visit www.oklink.com.



