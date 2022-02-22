Monday, 21 February 2022, 14:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Synergy Group Holdings International Limited Synergy Group's Collaboration with Malaysian State Government Agency To Achieve Green Initiative For an annual reduction of over 600,000 tons of CO2 emissions

HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Synergy Group Holdings International Limited, stock code 1539.HK ("Synergy Group" or "The Group")(1) signed a memorandum of understanding with Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor (LPHS)(2), a Malaysian government agency, and Odesi Ecob Sdn Bhd (ODESI)(3), a property technology company, last week to launch a green composite program in Selangor, Malaysia. The green composite program consists of two parts, the "Light Saving Program", which focuses on lighting energy efficiencies, and "COVID Fighting Program" which focuses on reducing airborne bacteria by air quality treatment and COVID-19 transmission risk. The program is in line with Selangor's initiatives to become a smart and sustainable city and is also compatible with the forthcoming approach to urban planning development in Selangor.



As the core green technology solution provider of the "Light Saving Program", Synergy Group anticipates to install approximately six million LED lights over 6,000 condominiums in Selangor with energy performance contract. Synergy Group's patented LED light has a 10 years lifespan and saves 50% more energy than traditional LED light in the market which will minimize product replacement costs and maximize savings.



"Synergy Group offers the most advanced, durable and sustainable LED lighting solution. For the period agreed, it is estimated that the 'Light Saving Program' will achieve an annual saving of MYR448 million (equivalent to approximately HKD840 million) with approximately 867 million kWh electricity savings. That is equivalent to a reduction of over 600,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year and represents planting over 10 million trees annually for 10 years." The Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mansfield Wong said.



Synergy Group has further collaborated with iCleanic Limited(4) in the implementation of the "COVID Fighting Program" in the same 6,000 condominiums in Selangor. iCleanic Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that provides sanitization solutions to eliminate the COVID-19 virus. Effectiveness of sanitization solution is tested by international professional organizations such as CMA Testing(5) for airborne bacteria elimination, and by the University of British Columbia for COVID-19 elimination as well. The program focuses on airborne bacteria reduction through air quality treatment and COVID-19 transmission risk in Selangor. Program effectiveness and safety is tested by CMA Testing(5) which is suitable and safe for all ages.



Selangor is visualized as a liveable smart city by 2025 in ASEAN. The Group aims to participate in the green initiatives of Malaysia in promoting green development and building a smarter, greener and safer city in Selangor



Notes to editors:



1. Synergy Group Holdings International Limited ("Synergy Group" or "The Group")

Founded in 2008, Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (Stock code: 1539.HK), is the first Energy Service Company (ESCO) to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the leading integrated energy saving and management solutions providers based in Hong Kong. The Group and its subsidiaries is principally engaged in design and customization, investment, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance of (i) energy efficiency technology; (ii) renewable energy; and (iii) energy storage and distributed energy resources. Serving clients in over 20 countries, and with businesses in large multi-million projects in Malaysia, Indonesia and South Africa.



2. Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor (LPHS)

LPHS is a state government agency who is responsible for the planning and management of property developments in the state of Selangor.



3. Odesi Ecob Sdn Bhd (ODESI)

ODESI is in the business of Property Technology, supplying Strata Management Solution to the State Housing Ministry and Commissioner of Buildings.



4. iCLEANIC Limited

iCleanic Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong which provides sanitization

solutions.



5. CMA Testing

Established since 1979, CMA Testing, a subsidiary of The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, is a large-scale quality assurance center, specializes in testing, inspection and certification services. CMA Testing is also a third-party laboratory accredited by The Hong Kong Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (HOKLAS) and an inspection body accredited by The Hong Kong Inspection Agency Accreditation Scheme (HKIAS). CMA Testing's global footprint spans over 12 countries in Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.







