Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 15:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: UMP Healthcare UMP Healthcare Offers Free Telemedicine Service to COVID-19 Patients Expands Vaccination Services to Support Anti-epidemic Efforts

HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ("UMP" or the "Group"; SEHK: 722) has announced that its affiliate, UMP Charity Foundation Limited (the "Charity Foundation"), will donate first batch of donation of HK$500,000 to support patients diagnosed with COVID-19 through the provision of free medical video consultation, or 'telemedicine' services and the expansion of the Sinovac vaccination service at the Group's medical centres. It is anticipated that at least 10,000 people in need will benefit from these services in the next month. An additional donation may be committed when needed.

Telemedicine service allows patients to get the doctor's immediate advice without leaving home.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases rapidly increases, patients with confirmed infections are stuck at home waiting for hospital admission or in isolation, and many elderly people, adults, and children urgently need medical consultations. UMP will provide free telemedicine services for relevant patients in response to current needs and the Hospital Authority's call to support anti-epidemic efforts. Patients who have been confirmed infections, preliminary infections or have self-tested positive using rapid antigen tests can register online for the service. A video consultation with a doctor will be arranged during designated service hours and they will be provided with any required medication if necessary. The consultation could help to alleviate patients' concern and enable them to receive treatment without leaving their home. Donations from the Charity Foundation will fully subsidise the costs of the consultation services, medicine and support for all related matters.



In addition, given the rapid increase of vaccination demand, 11 of the Group's medical centres are gearing up to support the Sinovac vaccination service. UMP will also set up an additional vaccination point at the UMP Wellness & Metabolic Centre in Central to provide extra services for seniors and children, who are considered priority groups for protection. There will be specialist doctors and registered nurses in attendance at the centre to evaluate those who wish to be vaccinated and confirm their recommendations. They will also answer questions and follow up with those who have received the vaccination, reducing anxiety and worries of those in need.



Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong, Chairman and CEO of UMP, and Director of UMP Charity Foundation, said, "UMP hopes to fulfil its responsibilities as a corporate and professional medical institution to help the public amid the severe epidemic in Hong Kong. Our medical team is also ready to do its best to reduce the pressure on the public medical system, provide support to those in need and have a positive impact on society. Meanwhile, we express our condolences to those affected by the epidemic and hope that our actions can provide immediate warmth."



Telemedicine service hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, with limited service available in the evenings and Saturdays. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3H2IzY8.



Sinovac vaccination services are provided at the following locations. Service hours vary by individual centre. For enquiries, please call the respective medical centre.



UMP Medical Centre (Central)

Address: 14/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central

Phone: (852) 2840 1636



UMP Wellness & Metabolic Centre (for seniors and children)

Address: Room 1603, 16/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central

Phone: (852) 2507 2656



UMP Medical Centre (Causeway Bay)

Address: Room 1901C, 19/F, East Point Centre, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay

Phone: (852) 2811 8218



UMP Medical Centre (Wanchai)

Address: Room 1109, Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

Phone: (852) 2824 0018



UMP Medical Centre (Jordan)

Address: Room 03-04, 15/F, 238 Nathan Road, Jordan

Phone: (852) 3549 6833



UMP Medical Centre (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Address: Room 7, 10/F, Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East

Phone: (852) 2369 9536



UMP Medical Centre (Olympic)

Address: Unit 2, 1/F, Skyway House,3 Sham Mong Road, Taikoktsui

Phone: (852) 2740 4319



UMP Medical Centre (Kwun Tong)

Address: G/F, 183 Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong

Phone: (852) 2855 8098



UMP Medical Centre (Kowloon Bay)

Address: Shop F, G/F, Tak Bo Garden, 3 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Kowloon Bay

Phone: (852) 2751 9339



UMP Medical Centre (Tsuen Wan)

Address: Shop 1070, Level 1, D-PARK, 398 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan

Phone: (852) 2940 1338



UMP Medical Centre (Shatin)

Address: Shop 9, G/F, Ming Yiu Lau, Jat Min Chuen, Shatin

Phone: (852) 2634 1812



UMP Medical Centre (Park Island)

Address: G/F, No.21 Ma Wan Main Street Village East, Ma Wan

Phone: (852) 2986 3880



About UMP Healthcare

www.ump.com.hk



Founded in 1990, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited is one of the largest and longest listed medical groups in Hong Kong, and is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 722.HK). The company has been providing trusted and affordable medical services for 32 years, giving people peace of mind to focus on living their lives to the fullest without worrying about their health. The company is committed to helping people improve their health and winning the fight against the epidemic together.



In addition to healthcare services that cater to diverse individual needs, UMP works closely with corporates and insurance companies to customize and administer corporate healthcare benefits plans for their members. The current UMP network boasts more than 1100 self-owned and affiliated medical service points across Hong Kong and Macau, providing services including family medicine, specialist consultation, dental care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory, preventive medicine and health assessment, day surgery and endoscopy.









