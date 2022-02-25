Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, February 26, 2022
Saturday, 26 February 2022
Source: WeLife Tech Corp
Allied Energy, Inc (OTC: AGGI) wins majority stake in WeLife Technology Corp

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Allied Energy, Inc (OTC: AGGI) has won control of a majority stake in WeLife Technology Corp via a tender for the company's shares, whose acceptance period closed on February 25, 2022.

WeLife Technology Corp is a biotech company with at least five products globally generating millions in sales. Its chief scientist is Dr Michael Borkin, who has developed an international reputation for his extensive research and clinical experience in the areas of life extension and anti-aging.

Dr Borkin's emphasis on endocrine and neuro-transmitter regulation led to the development of unique non-invasive diagnostic and treatment protocols that dramatically increases both patient acceptance and treatment success rates.

With more than 70 supplements formulated by Dr Borkin marketed worldwide, and having an unparalleled reputation, Dr Borkin sets a Gold Standard within the Nutraceutical Industry, and continues to innovate new technologies and produce advanced protocols to slow and reverse the Ageing Process.

Dr Michael Borkin
Co-Founder, Sabre Sciences and Endoscreen Laboratories
Chief Scientist, WeLife Technology Corporation

Considered the "Father of Naturopathic Endocrinology", Dr. Borkin was responsible for establishing the board specialty and authored the first National Board in Endocrinology for the American Naturopathic Medical Certification & Accreditation Board in Washington, DC.

In 1986 he began development of a transdermal delivery system designed to deliver hormones and nutraceuticals through the skin. In 1998 he co-founded Sabre Sciences and Endoscreen Laboratories to prove efficacy for this novel delivery system.

He was appointed president of the California State Naturopathic Medical Association in 1993 and served until 1997. In 2002 Dr. Borkin was inducted into the Alternative Medicine Hall of Fame, making him the youngest inductee ever so honored.

Dr. Borkin's patients have included Heads of State, Religious leaders, and Celebrities and Athletic Icons. Now dedicated full time to research and teaching, he has more than 36 years of clinical experience, which he shares with medical researchers around the globe. He currently has teaching facilities in San Diego, California; Coronado, Panama; St. Petersburg, Russia and Nice, France.

About WeLife Technology Corp
WeLife Technology Corp., establish in 2018, is a biotechnology and human health product development and marketing company. For more information, visit https://welifeus.com/home/index.

About Allied Energy, Inc
Allied Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AGGI) operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and development company operating in the continental United States. Please visit https://www.alliedag.com.


