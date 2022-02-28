Monday, 28 February 2022, 08:30 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), is pleased to announce that the grand commencement ceremony was held in the morning of 25th February, 2022 for its comprehensive production base located in Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan Province, PRC (the "Yunnan Project"). This is one of the major new industrial projects to commence in Yunnan Province during the first quarter of 2022. The commencement ceremony was officiated by key government officials and business partners of Yunnan Province and marks the official launch of the new production base.

A grand commencement ceremony was held in the Yunnan Project in the morning of 25th Feb 2022.

The Yunnan Project is expected to begin its operation this year and will further expand the Group's product categories, and enhance its production capacity and sales.



The Yunnan Project is located in the Mile Green Food Processing Park. It covers an area of 130,000 square metres and is designed to produce a total of 90,000 tonnes of fruit-based products per annum. The Group will establish a research centre, processing centre, grading centre, sales and trading centre, and storage and logistics center in the new facility. Its businesss scopes include the production, processing and selling of canned fruit and vegetable products, specialty beverages, jelly products and so on.



The Yunnan Project will take advantages of the diverse climate, superior road connections, excellent ecological environment and abundant fruit resources in the Yunnan Province to develop green food brands and build a model production base. This will also enable the Group to introduce more fruit varieties sourced from the tropical climate region.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "We are pleased to officially commence the construction of the Yunnan Project. The new production base enjoys an advantageous geographical location close to many fruit-supplying countries. It will also be benefit from tariff concessions under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ("RCEP") that will help the Group reduce procurement costs in the region."



Mr. Yang added, "The Yunnan Project is a key initiative for the Group's development in China's tropical climate zone. By creating synergies with the Group's other production bases in Shandong and Hubei provinces, it will greatly increase the Group's total production capacity. At the same time, it will help our Group to develop the production and sales of processed fruit products, specialty beverages and fresh fruit trade in different climate zones. It will also enrich the varieties of processed fruits and fresh fruits, improve market intelligence and increase our market share in China."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and the Group became China's first fruit-processing company to place a "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



