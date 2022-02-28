Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Legacy Block (BLCK) Legacy Block Partners with Power of One Foundation to End Hunger

SANTA MONICA, CA, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Power of One Foundation ("POOF") has entered into a partnership with Legacy Block (BLCK:Pancakeswap). BLCK is an operating division of Peerless Exponential Partners, LLC (PXP). By way of the partnership POOF will use Legacy Block's BLCK governance token as the governance token for a series of new blockchain based projects targeted at ending hunger in the United States. These projects will materially increase POOF's reach and efficiency in addressing its goal that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) - Zero Hunger.

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento giving Andre Roberson CEO Power of One the Key to the City

Legacy Block ("BLCK") is the governance token of several protocols seeking to address some of the world's greatest challenges. "We believe we can use our token to solve some of the world's pressing challenges," says Joel Plasco, Co-Founder of Legacy Block. "When we set out to do this in Nigeria we were met with pessimism, what we now know is people will invest their time in what we call Personal Natural Resources ("PNR") to help themselves and their community. Blockchain and tokens are a very helpful tool for documenting and rewarding people for their participation."



Through the partnership POOF will work with Legacy Block to create new food security solutions leveraging the power of Blockchain. POOF's expertise and capabilities have been tested and honed over the duration of the Covid Pandemic. In 2020, as the effects of Covid halted the economy and devastated the income for tens of millions of Americans, POOF stepped up to feed over 3 million people in California and distributed over 10 million lbs of food earning it 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year.



"We learned during the height of the pandemic that new blockchain based tools could have possibly helped us increase the number of people we fed and could have helped people in need get other vital services. We believe we can use PNR to convert time and other intangible assets into tokenized monetizable assets," says Andre Roberson, CEO of Power of One Foundation.



By working with POOF, Legacy Block believes in the acquisition and utility of cryptographic assets available to everyone on the planet. Legacy Block has signed up 100,000 members in Africa who have pledged more than 5 million hours of their time to help social innovators who solve real world problems. These members are using PNR to eliminate extreme poverty. Legacy Block has agreed as part of this partnership to provide training and start-up capital to 50,000 POOF members which will allow those members to use PNR to reduce food insecurity.



"Applying PNR to food securities issues in the USA is the next step in creating a global PNR ecosystem capable of reducing financial inequalities," says Master Node Holder Lou Zant.



"We are excited to work with Legacy Block to help 50,000 of our community members activate their Personal Natural Resources ("PNR") to achieve permanent food security and to have access to the Legacy Block BLCK governance token and the great minds gathering to solve real life problems using blockchain," says Andre Roberson.



About Legacy Block



Legacy Block is an operating subsidiary of Peerless Exponential Partners, LLC, a company headquartered in the USA. Its purpose is to provide a framework for governance and coordinate the Legacy Block Initiative. This will foster transformative social impact through decentralized technologies in support of financial inclusion. The goal is the elimination of extreme poverty to ensure universal basic opportunities exist for every citizen on the planet.



For more information visit https://blckcoin.org



Contact: info@nftpros.ai.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of management of any company mentioned in this press release. (the "Company") concerning its business strategy, future operating results, and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and the Company can't predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Legacy Block (BLCK)

Sectors: Blockchain, Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

