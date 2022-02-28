Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Monday, 28 February 2022, 21:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Gemie
Gemie Raises $3.8M for Building Asia's First Entertainment Metaverse
The project aims to build an Asia-focused Metaverse platform for A-list celebrities, including K-pop stars, to create virtual planets, digital collectibles, and utility-focused NFTs.
Through Gemie metaverse, fans will be able to interact with their favorite celebrities in a meaningful way and open up new commercial opportunities for artists and IPs.
The fundraising round is led by Shima Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and NGC Ventures.

London, UK, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Gemie is delighted to announce the completion of the latest $3.8 million fundraising round led by Shima Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and NGC Ventures. The funding will accelerate the development of the Gemie Marketplace and the entertainment-themed metaverse. Newman Capital, Soul Capital, Kenetic, Sparks Digital Capital, ICO Pantera, SL2, Oddiyana Ventures, Beyond NEXT, QUDAX LLC, and AVStar Capital also participated in the round.

Gemie's goal is to connect top-tier celebrities in Asia with their fans without geographical limitations through an immersive metaverse experience. Fans will be able to interact with their favorite stars and IPs by traveling through different virtual planets and enjoy exclusive perks with utility-focused NFTs. Fans can also show support by purchasing licensed digital collectibles through the Gemie Store.

The company has already reached partnerships with several high-level artist management firms and movie production houses in the region. With additional resources, the company will widen the discussions with more players in the entertainment industry. Gemie is expected to announce the first onboarding celebrity in early 2Q22.

John Fung, Co-founder of Gemie, said, "Pop culture and the entertainment landscape in Asia have their own dynamic and are very different from in the west. When you look at how K-pop has impacted the world, it's not hard to realize it's a powerful force. While we have seen western celebrities like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott are well received in the metaverse, things are still relatively behind in the East. We see huge potential for artists in Asia to embrace this new virtual way of fan engagement, and we are glad that our investors share our vision of bringing the Asia entertainment industry into the Web3 world."

About Gemie

Gemie is an Asia-based celebrity metaverse platform and premium NFT marketplace. The start-up was founded in 2021 and aims to reinvent the entertainment industry by directly connecting celebrities and fans through customized virtual planets and digital collectibles.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gemie_official
Medium: https://medium.com/gemie
Telegram: https://t.me/gemieofficial

Media contacts
Brand: Gemie
Contact: Janice Chan
E-mail: info@gemie.io
Website: https://gemie.io/

SOURCE: Gemie




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Gemie

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Gemie Raises $3.8M for Building Asia's First Entertainment Metaverse  
Feb 28, 2022 21:40 HKT/SGT
Rakuten Symphony agrees to acquire leading US-based cloud technology company Robin.io to deliver highly integrated telco-cloud for mobile  
Feb 28, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Online Brokerage Tiger Brokers Kicks off Green Sustainability Efforts Through WWF-SINGAPORE Partnership  
Feb 28, 2022 18:30 HKT/SGT
Senior Management Further Increases Shareholdings in EC Healthcare With Strong Confidence in the Group's Future Development  
Feb 28, 2022 18:29 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Opens vRAN Verification Facility to Global Mobile Operators  
Monday, February 28, 2022 5:01:00 PM
Myanmar's Minister of Information Mr Maung Maung Ohn Addresses Domestic Security Situation, Foreign Media Perception, and Preparations for Multi-Party Elections  
Feb 28, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
SOEs Ministry presses for more involvement of younger staff, women  
Feb 28, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Receives Silver Rating in EcoVadis 2022 Sustainability Survey for Third Consecutive Time  
Monday, February 28, 2022 2:27:00 PM
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2022  
Monday, February 28, 2022 2:14:00 PM
NEC Awarded "Requirements Compliant Ribbon" for 5G massive MIMO Open RAN Radio Units for Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.0  
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:56:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       