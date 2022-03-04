Friday, 4 March 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BayWa r.e. AG BayWa r.e. Reaffirms Continued Commitment to the Community of Lang Son Province with Improved Sanitation Facilities for Elementary Schools

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Mar 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor BayWa r.e. announced the successful completion and handover of new sanitary facilities for Khuoi Lay Elementary School and Suoi Long Elementary School in Lang Son Province, Vietnam. This forms part of BayWa r.e.'s longstanding commitment to meaningfully contribute to communities in which it operates, and reaffirms the company's continued dedication to drive sustainable growth for the people of Lang Son province.

(L-R) Mr Vi Van Tho, Education Department of Loc Binh District, Lang Son Province; Mr Vi Hong Troi, Principal, Khuoi Lay Elementary School; Mr Loi Dang Van, Project Developer, Wind, BayWa r.e. Vietnam Co., Ltd; Mr Nguyen Hong Quynh, Director, Hung Dung LS Ltd, Mr Nguyen Van Uyen, Vice Chairman of Huu Lan Commune People Committee, Loc Binh District, Lang Son Province; Mr Nam Le, Senior Project Developer, Wind, BayWa r.e. Vietnam Co., Ltd

Khuoi Lay Elementary School

Gender-segregated washroom facilities were built for both elementary schools, benefiting more than 40 students and staff members. These washrooms come equipped with water tanks and electrical wiring systems, and utilise a standalone septic tank that is easier to maintain while also being environmentally friendly. The recipient schools were identified in close collaboration with provincial authorities, as well as the Education Department of Lang Son province and Loc Binh district. Both schools were selected as priority targets due to a lack of modern sanitation facilities as well as their proximity to BayWa r.e.'s wind farms.



Brian Barry, Head of Wind Asia, BayWa r.e. said "At BayWa r.e., we believe strongly in giving back to the community in which we operate. It is our privilege to be able to contribute meaningfully to the population of Lang Son Province, a region that has been instrumental to our growth in Vietnam."



"We became aware of the sanitary challenges experienced by the Khuoi Lay and Suoi Long elementary schools during our greenfield development of the wind farms. With the support provided by provincial and district authorities, we were able to swiftly secure the necessary approvals, delivering the completed facilities in as little as three months from construction. Moving ahead, we hope to be able to extend this initiative to other schools across the province, facilitating the symbiotic growth of local communities alongside the expansion of our renewable energy footprint in Vietnam," he added.



The official handover of the completed facilities took place physically in November 2021 for Suoi Long Elementary School, and virtually in December 2021 for Khuoi Lay Elementary School.



Mr Pham Hung Truong, Chief of Staff, Lang Son People Committee shared "BayWa r.e. is one of the first foreign investors explored and allowed to deploy survey for potential development and investment of wind farms in Lang Son. To date, more than 10 local and foreign investors have proposed to the provincial People Committee to invest in about 30 wind farms projects. Develop wind power, use renewable energy in the province is in line with the national strategy on power development towards 2030, with vision towards 2045, which encourages and prioritizes complete and effective usage of new, clean, and renewable energy resources. Lang Son province always supports and creates the best conditions for investors, at the meantime highly appreciates their contributions to the communities. BayWa r.e. contribution to the Khuoi Lay and Suoi Long elementary schools is very meaningful, helping pupils in remote areas improve their health and hygiene conditions. Hopefully, BayWa r.e. will continue partnering with local authorities, not only in its development and investment in wind business, but also helping the local community improve conditions in education, transportation and promote socio-economic development of Lang Son province."



BayWa r.e. has been active in developing large scale wind energy developments in Vietnam, viewing the technology as a key enabler in the country's renewable energy push. The company currently has a 300MW pipeline of wind energy across sites in northern Vietnam, and is fully committed to facilitating Vietnam's ambition of becoming net-zero by 2050.



BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.):



At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.



We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4GW of energy online and manage over 10GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.



BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.



Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.



Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a EUR 17.2 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.



