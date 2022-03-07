Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Caldwell Partners International Caldwell Announces International Alliance Partnership with Australia-Based Johnson Partners

TORONTO, ON, Mar 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL); (OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced an international alliance partnership with Johnson Partners, a next generation consulting firm working in board search, executive search and leadership succession with offices across Australia.



In connection with the alliance, Johnson Partners has acquired the business of Caldwell's non-owned New Zealand licensee, and integrated Caldwell's Australian team, expanding Johnson Partners' position as one of the leading executive search firms in Australasia. Johnson Partners will become Caldwell's exclusive external search partner for Australia and New Zealand, and Caldwell will become Johnson Partners' exclusive external search partner for North America and the United Kingdom.



"Johnson Partners is one of the region's most successful and influential executive search firms, widely recognized for their long-lasting collaborative partnerships with clients," said Chris Beck, president of Caldwell. "This reciprocal alliance is beneficial in several ways. First, it will allow us to jointly conduct transformative searches across the globe at the very highest levels of management and operations, with a keen eye towards delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients. Second, we believe this considerable expansion with the Johnson Partners team will drive greater worldwide revenue opportunities for Caldwell, further creating value for our shareholders."



"Caldwell's breadth and reputation for combining innovative technology with outcome-oriented service and high-level expertise makes them the ideal organization to partner with on a global basis," said Jason Johnson, managing partner of Johnson Partners. "This is a ground-breaking agreement for our firm, enabling us to be the leading board advisory and executive search firm with premier capability, track record and performance in Australasia, and opening up collaborative opportunities with Caldwell's partner teams in the Americas and Europe. Similarly, this gives Caldwell expanded reach into Asia Pacific through a partnership with a leading firm that is expanding in the region. This ensures a global network well positioned to support our clients for international cross-border work at board, chief executive and C-suite levels."



As Caldwell's New Zealand operation was a licensee relationship and not owned, there was no consideration between Caldwell and Johnson Partners with respect to the transaction. Caldwell's licensing agreement with Caldwell New Zealand has been cancelled and succeeded by the international affiliate partnership with Johnson Partners.



About Johnson Partners



Johnson Partners is a next generation consulting firm working in board search, executive search and leadership succession. Founded by Jason Johnson, one of the region's most successful and influential executive search consultants, the firm focuses on a new client-inspired model that is transforming the executive search industry. Johnson Partners connects the world's top organizations with the premier leadership they need to transform their organizations, outperform the competition and achieve their business goals.



About Caldwell Partners



Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.



Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.



Forward-Looking Statements



Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.



For further information, please contact:



Investors:

Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer

Caldwell

cbeck@caldwell.com

+1 (617) 934-1843



Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535



Jason Johnson, Founder & CEO

Johnson Partners

+61 414 793 980

jason@johnsonpartners.co



SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Caldwell Partners International

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Daily News, Human Resources, Funds & Equities, Digitalization, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

