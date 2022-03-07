Monday, 7 March 2022, 10:43 HKT/SGT Share: EC Healthcare and ClinicONE jointly launch A.I. Remote Nursing Program Elderly healthcare is No Longer Difficult

HONG KONG, Mar 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare and ClinicONE jointly launched the intelligent remote health management platform Health.Me2 today. Through IoT cloud technology with A.I. medical analysis and professional medical teams, users' health status can be monitored and evaluated remotely. The platform will notify users and follow up when the system finds abnormal health values or potential health risks. Users can view the elderly's health records anytime and anywhere through the app. The R&D team hopes the technology can support busy urbanites to take care of elders more efficiently.



Telehealth consultation service provided by EC Healthcare; professional nursing monitoring service provided by Hong Kong Consortium for Medical, Nursing and Healthcare Development (MNHD); professional psychological consultation and emotion support service provided by The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong.



According to a survey conducted by a local online media HK01 in July of last year, more than 80% of the elderly respondents prefer to receive community care. Some studies have shown that community care is effective in preventing the deterioration of physical functions of the elderly due to premature admission to residential care. Besides, community care can save a considerable number of residential care costs. A three-hour private home care service costs more than a thousand Hong Kong dollars. In addition, environmental change may cause psychological stress on the elderly. Community care allows the elderly to stay connected with family and friends, which helps to maintain mental and social health.



Along the onslaught of the fifth wave, outpatient services in hospitals and clinics were affected. Caregivers who live together or separately have undue hardship in providing professional medical support to the elderly. Given this, Applied Technology launched a 3-month A.I. remote nursing plan to achieve an efficient health support services for the elderly under the epidemic.



Details of the A.I. remote care plan are as follows:

Using health.me2 smartwatch and medical measuring instruments with Bluetooth function. The user's blood oxygen, pulse, body temperature and other health data will be measured and instantly uploaded to the cloud platform by IoT technology. Comprehensive health records and chart analysis are provided for easier management. The plan includes health monitoring and nursing follow-up services 15 times provided by a professional team.



Services include:

- Follow-up warnings

- Health conditions alert

- Regular proactive contact

- Video/telephone health consultation

- Online meeting with doctors



The service hour of the nursing team is Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm.

Package included:

- Bluetooth pulse Oximeter x 1

- Bluetooth portable Thermometer x 1

- Synchronizes users' health data in real time by IoT technology

- Able to obtain real-time data and health alerts through mobile app

- AI data analysis for early detection of potential health risks



Remote Nurse Care Service (Provided by Nurse Team from Hone Kong Consortium for Medical, Nursing and Healthcare Development (MNHD))



Monitoring . Communication . Follow-up

Monitor:

- Real-time monitoring of health data (blood oxygen, pulse, body temperature, etc.) via Bluetooth device

- Follow up and notify family members on abnormal health conditions

Communication:

- Regularly and proactively contact users to follow-up their physical condition

- Professional consultation request by user

Follow up:

- Arrange online meeting with a doctor if potential risks are identified

- Arrange referrals to professional clinic services for detailed examination



One-time emotional support service provided by a professional psychological counsellor (provided by The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong)

1 additional health review service by a doctor (provided by a registered medical practitioner of EC Healthcare)

For service details, please visit www.healthme2.ai



*Health.me2 are only for daily nursing purposes, not emergency medical services. Health.me2 and its service providers will not provide any form of medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

*After evaluation by professional nursing team, Health.me2 and its service providers can refer users to accredited medical institutions for further examination or treatment.



About ClinicONE

ClinicONE provides top healthcare technology solutions including one-stop Clinic Management System, patient app for e-appointment and e-ticketing services, telemedicine platform and digital homecare system. Our clients include medical groups, NGOs, universities, individual practitioners,etc. ClinicONE strive to improve the patient journey and contribute to the digital transformation of clinical services with our technology platform.



About Hong Kong Consortium for Medical, Nursing and Healthcare Development (MNHD)

The Hong Kong Consortium for Medical and Nursing Development is a non-profit organization that aims to gather elites in the medical and nursing field who are interested in social service, and improve the quality of the medical and nursing industry through professional knowledge and experience to promote community health and caring. MNHD also promotes inter-professional cooperation in medical and nursing association and facilitates inter-professional exchanges and cooperation in physical and mental health patient care, diagnosis, treatment, medication guidance, and rehabilitation.



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is the largest non-hospital medical service provider in Hong Kong, with preventive and precision medicine as its core business. Through the integration and development of medical artificial intelligence with multiple services, EC healthcare supports high-end brands and high-quality customer services, committed to providing customers with the most professional, safe and effective medical and health services. EC Healthcare's current operated clinics/service centres are mainly located in the Greater Bay Area, providing one-stop medical and health services. Its leading well-known one-stop medical aesthetic service brands include DR REBORN and a variety of Multi-dimensional medical services include: General outpatient Tencent Doctorwork, Chiropractic etc.



About The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong

The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong was established in 1954 as a non-profit social service organization promoting mental health. The Association is committed to promoting the public's awareness and concern on mental health. It provides comprehensive community rehabilitation services for the mentally ill, mentally handicapped, and disabled, including residential care, community support, day training, vocational rehabilitation, employment support and special education.



