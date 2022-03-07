Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 7, 2022
Monday, 7 March 2022, 17:16 HKT/SGT
Source: IWS Group Holdings Limited
Successful Transfer Listing of IWS Group from GEM to Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Mar 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - IWS Group Holdings Limited ("IWS Group" or the "Group"), the largest security services provider in the public sector in Hong Kong(1) and an established facility services provider, has successfully transferred from GEM to Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") today. The Group commenced trading under the stock code of 6663.

Live streaming listing ceremony of IWS Group Holdings Limited on HKEX

About IWS Group Holdings Limited
IWS Group Holdings Limited is the largest security services provider in the public sector in Hong Kong(1) and an established facility services provider specialising in the provision of security services and facility management services across public and private sectors in Hong Kong. The Group has over 10 years of experience in providing security services at railway stations and facilities, sea, land and railway immigration control points and public amenities as well as crowd coordination and management services at various large-scale events and emergency and critical incidents in Hong Kong.

(1) Frost & Sullivan, in terms of revenue in 2020


