Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 11:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited Forward Fashion collaborates with Treasure Island Resort World Hotel to build new luxury shopping and entertainment center To introduce six renowned brands

First-ever Galeries Lafayette in Macau

HONG KONG, Mar 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Retailer of fashion apparel of international brands Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ("Forward Fashion" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 2528) is pleased to announce that it will introduce six major brands to "YOHO Treasure Island Resort World Hotel" ("Treasure Island Hotel Macau") in Macau, including Galeries Lafayette, the internationally renowned French premium department store that will enter Macau for the first time; UFC Gym, the world's top high-end fitness center; POP MART, a trendy toy store; Under Armour, a leading global sports brand; Beebeeland, a large-scale comprehensive game center; and Five Guys, the world-renowned burger brand.

Forward Fashion collaborates with Treasure Island Resort World Hotel to build new luxury shopping and entertainment center

Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Forward Fashion (first from the right) and Mr. Yu Dong, CEO of Bona Film Group (first from the left) signed the cooperation agreement with YOHO on Treasure Island Resort World Hotel

Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Forward Fashion (Left) and Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao SAR Government Tourism Office

Treasure Island Hotel Macau is a place for shopping, food, entertainment, sight-seeing and holiday leisure, and is set to become a new Macau landmark

Treasure Island Hotel Macau is a new integrated five-star hotel-cum-tourism development plan. It is located at the central intersection of the Macau Peninsula and Cotai, covering an area of 8,100 square meters and providing a total of 600 hotel rooms. It also has a five-storey shopping mall, outdoor swimming pool and hot spring, fitness room, playground, restaurants and cinema, outdoor running trail and art themed park, as well as other amenities, thus a place for shopping, food, entertainment, sight-seeing and holiday leisure, and is set to become a new Macau landmark.



In light of the development potential of Treasure Island Hotel Macau and its unique advantages in the city, Forward Fashion will bring the prestigious Galeries Lafayette to Macau; introducing an unprecedented luxury shopping experience to the enclave and further promoting Macau as the global capital of tourism and leisure. Galeries Lafayette, with 65 stores around the world, has been a leader in the fashion retail industry and trendy lifestyle for 128 years. Macau's first Galeries Lafayette is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022 - marking the fourth branch in Greater China, and will occupy a GFA of approximately 45,000 square feet; integrating international designer names, luxury and vanguard fashion brands, trendy footwear and accessories, high-end beauty, fashion cafe and more, bringing French elegance and European Art Nouveau to the city. Unlike other Galeries Lafayette stores in mainland China, Galeries Lafayette Macau occupies the sole location in Macau that brings the outdoor and indoor together. Incorporating pop-up art elements with meticulous and pampered services, it will certainly create unique shopping experiences for each and every customer.



The Group will also introduce five other brands that cover fashion, sports, entertainment and catering, to meet the increasing shopping and consumption demand of tourists from around the world. This includes UFC Gym, a high-end fitness center, an international fitness experience brand founded by top professional mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), hence provides first-class instructors, advanced equipment and diverse fitness courses. Also debuting is Five Guys, the world famous burger restaurant that insists on offering freshly grilled burgers made by hand, will bring American cuisine to Macau and mouthwatering food to tourists. In addition, the group will introduce POP MART, a trendy toy giant that will open a flagship store in Macau Peninsula, targeting the premium, trendy cultural segment, being a pioneer of fashionable glamour; Under Armour, a world renowned sports brand that will offer high-quality personalized sportswear to customers; and Beebeeland, an integrated entertainment center set to meet the entertainment needs of different customers and allow parents, children, couples and friends to have fun-filled leisure opportunities.



Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited, said, "Treasure Island Hotel Macau will serve as benchmark for a new era in Macau. We are excited to introduce top international brands to the hotel, which will demonstrate our advantages in international branded fashion retailing and our success in business diversification, and thus further strengthen our internal business ecosystem. The cooperative arrangement will not only create greater room for development and more market opportunities for both parties, but will also play an important role in fostering development of Macau's tourism and retail industries. Looking ahead, we will actively explore more cooperation opportunities, continue to introduce high-quality fashion brands and further enrich the number and types of brands under the Group so as to offer unique and impressive experiences to consumers."



About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited principally engages in a highly diversified business model. The Group currently operates over 200 self-operated retail stores of internationally renowned, globally popular and up-and-coming brands in the Greater China, including Stella McCartney, MARNI, Palm Angels, Moschino, La Maison du Chocolat, Bose, Under Armour, Officine Universelle Buly, POP MART and BE RBRICK.



Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Forward Fashion. In 2005, he founded the first operating company of the Group in Hong Kong. Since then, the Group has committed in expanding their fashion apparel and trendy lifestyle merchandise retail business in the Greater China. Following the Group's listing on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2020, Forward Fashion has taken a step forward on the development of eCommerce business on different media platforms, along with the introduction to various international, fashion and artistic brands and collectible art toys to the local retail industry. The Group strives to cater the preferences and needs of the domestic young generation, so as to promote their diversified development in the Greater China retail market.









Topic: Press release summary

Source: Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

