Friday, 11 March 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitrade Holding Ltd Mitrade Wins Four Prestigious Forex Awards At International Business Awards 2022

MELBOURNE, Mar 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade, the Melbourne-based Forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, has received four exalted Forex awards by the International Business Magazine at International Business Awards 2022 (Asia).



Mitrade was named the Best Forex Trading Platform Australia 2022, the Most Transparent Forex Broker Global 2022, the Best Forex Educational Resources Global 2022, and the Most Trusted Forex Broker Asia 2022.



International Business Magazine recognizes better risk management, rapid growth, cross-platform compatibility, and transparency in the execution of transactions along with other elements of the ecosystem of Forex trading. International Business Magazine champions best performing Forex brands on the regional and global levels.



They reward performers for pioneering technology, super-responsive customer support, market research tools, tiered approach to trading education, and a user-friendly interface.



This award is a yardstick of success for Mitrade as award winners are nominated and selected by a team of unbiased, dynamic, and well-trained field experts. The award process is supervised by expert panelists who are experts in key subject matters, judging panelists who make up the research team, and an editor. The team carries out in-depth analysis and declares as winners the best performers among Forex trading service providers.



"We feel privileged and profoundly humbled upon receiving these awards for providing devoted trading services to our worldwide customers. These prizes reflect our commitment to consistently innovate and upgrade our trading platform. In this moment of elation and pride, we extend our gratitude to our customers who embraced our self-developed trading platform and valued our technology. We strive to supply an intuitive trading platform to traders in Australia and around the world. This achievement encouraged our team to further improve our services for our users and be an inspiring leader in Forex trading," said a representative of Mitrade.



Mitrade witnessed brisk growth since it went through the restructuring process in 2019. Key reasons behind its massive and generous acceptance by the global trading community are low threshold trading, extensive market research tools, and a straightforward trading platform.



Mitrade has a user-friendly app for Android and iOS users, and an innovative WebTrader, which respond to users to different platforms. Mitrade has also broadened its platform offerings to 400 products including commodities such as gold, Forex, US shares like Tesla, crypto currencies, and indices.



The founders of Mitrade are experts in technology and finance veterans. Their iron will to achieve excellence and innovation has made possible for Mitrade to win illustrious awards and the trust of the global trading community. The founding team has first-hand intelligence of the specific needs of swing traders and savvy investors. Keeping this in consideration, the founders came up with inventive solutions to streamline trading procedures. On top of this, the founding team has maintained a customer-first strategy.



Mitrade lowers the cost of trading by offering zero commissions. It provides educational programs that suit beginner, intermediate, and advanced level traders. Mitrade furnishes its mobile and web apps with live support. The self-developed platform administers dynamic charting and real-time email and SMS push notifications as well. On top of this, Mitrade regularly updates its systems to ensure that users enjoy an excellent trading experience.



Mitrade's mobile app has hit 1 million downloads on Google Play. The company also has amassed 1,100,000 active users in less than two years. Its transparent transaction execution and user-friendly interfaces have been the key factors in attracting new users from around the world.



For continuous innovation and service delivery, Mitrade has won the Most Innovative Forex financial technology Broker 2021 award by Global Brands Magazine. Mitrade has also won the Best Forex Broker Asia 2021 award by FxDailyInfo. Mitrade has a decorated collection of awards to its credit. View the collection at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards.



For media inquiry, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com.



Mitrade's OTC derivatives trading carry high leverage and may lead to the loss of your whole capital.



About Mitrade



Mitrade is an innovative financial technology group and a leading service provider of Forex trading, crypto currency trading, and CFD trading. The company's functions are strictly regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Mitrade has set up its offices across all continents, and it caters to investors and traders across the world. Mitrade is firmly and conscientiously pursuing its mission to bring innovation and simplification in trading, and to ensure transparent transactions. Explore Mitrade at https://www.mitrade.com.



Media contact

Belle Toh, Mitrade Holding Ltd

Email: belle.toh@mitrade.com

Website: https://www.mitrade.com/





Topic: Awards

Source: Mitrade Holding Ltd

Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Crypto, Exchange, Funds & Equities

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Mitrade Holding Ltd Sept 28, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT Mitrade Wins Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia 2021 Award Dec 23, 2019 16:00 HKT/SGT Mitrade Wins Fastest Growing Broker Australia 2019 Award May 6, 2019 12:00 HKT/SGT Mitrade Launches Proprietary CFD Trading Platform for Global Investors More news >> News Alerts