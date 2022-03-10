|
JAKARTA, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A number of strategic measures for the transformation and efficiency of State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) have been taken by Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, leading to various results including increases in revenue.
"There is a limit to this ministerial position, hence there will be a 10-year roadmap where we ask the next SOE ministers to complete the program," says Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir.
