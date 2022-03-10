Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Indonesian Ministry of State Owned Enterprises / BUMN
Minister Thohir's measures for Indonesia's SOE transformation

JAKARTA, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A number of strategic measures for the transformation and efficiency of State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) have been taken by Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, leading to various results including increases in revenue.


"There is a limit to this ministerial position, hence there will be a 10-year roadmap where we ask the next SOE ministers to complete the program," says Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir.

Infographic credits:
Data: BUMN, Photo: ANTARA FOTO, Research: DYAH/YARA, Graphic: Noropuadi, Editor: Rani/Bayu
https://en.antaranews.com/infographics/2724557/minister-thohirs-measures-for-soe-transformation
(https://tinyurl.com/yuenm9v7) (c) ANTARA


Topic: Increase Production
Source: Indonesian Ministry of State Owned Enterprises / BUMN
Sectors: ASEAN, Government
