  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 12:16 HKT/SGT
AAC Technologies and Dispelix announce Strategic Partnership

HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("AAC", HKEx: 2018), the world-leading solutions provider for smart devices, and Dispelix, the leader in see-through waveguide displays for AR & MR wearables, announced a strategic partnership on March 8, 2022 HKT, to ensure the AR & MR wearables industry has access to the highest quality see-through waveguide displays in the world.

With the announcement, AAC becomes one of Dispelix's strategic partners for mass manufacturing of Dispelix's see-through waveguide displays to support the growing global demand associated with the Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) wearables markets. The companies are working together to provide the highest quality waveguide displays designed to deliver industry-leading form factor, image quality and clarity performance for all customers globally.

The win-win partnership brings together AAC's unparalleled expertise in wafer-level optics mass manufacturing and Dispelix's unique waveguide technology.

Dr. Antonino F. Parrinello, Head of Corporate Development of AAC, said, "We are delighted to join Dispelix in their path toward deployment of high-end AR solutions to the consumer market. This partnership will leverage the full potential of AAC's unique manufacturing platform and global operations to support all customers engaged in the development of system-level solutions enabled by Dispelix unique technology. AAC considers this moment of rapid growth of the AR/MR market as an important opportunity to deliver strategic value for our customers and to continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in the precision optics space".

Antti Sunnari, CEO of Dispelix, said "We're delighted to announce our partnership with AAC, one of the very few mass-manufacturers of high precision miniaturized optical components for high-volume consumer applications. AAC's proven expertise in ramping up, scaling, and efficiently operating novel and highly complex wafer-level manufacturing processes for mass-customized optical components adds a completely new dimension to our offering. The partnership will ensure strength & competitive edge for customers of both companies with highly manufacturable waveguide display solutions featuring unmatched performance and quality." "Any organization developing an AR or MR wearable, understands the quality of the display is critical because without a high quality display their wearable will be a failure in the eyes of consumers."

About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Group is the world's leading solutions provider for smart devices with cutting-edge technologies in materials research, simulation, algorithms, design, automation and process development. The Group provides advanced miniaturized and proprietary technology solutions in Acoustics, Optics, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, MEMS, Radio Frequency and Antenna for applications in the consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Group has 32 offices in Asia-Pacific area, Europe and US, 13 production sites in China, Czech Republic, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and 19 R&D centers in China, US, Finland, Denmark, UK, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

About Dispelix
Dispelix is a waveguide designer and manufacturer that delivers visionary augmented and mixed reality see-through displays for consumer and enterprise solutions. Its patented DPX waveguides unlock new freedoms in AR product design with unmatched image quality, performance, and efficiency. Led by the world's most sought-after experts in optics, photonics, and manufacturing, Dispelix powers AR experiences that push boundaries. Dispelix is headquartered in Finland, with offices in US, China, and Taiwan. Learn more at dispelix.com.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics, Daily News
