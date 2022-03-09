Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 14:37 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, has added to the portfolio of honors available for exceptional members - and their companies. MDRT has redefined and added new categories within its annual Company Rankings to recognize companies including those from Hong Kong that successfully invest in membership growth, retention and longevity. With this new initiative, MDRT recognizes and elevates the exceptional performance of companies and financial services professionals.



MDRT involves world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from all over the world, and Hong Kong is also one of them. The number of MDRT members in Hong Kong jumped from 10,858 in 2020 to 15,719 in 2021 while insurance companies in the Hong Kong market also occupied 11 seats in the "2021 Top 100 Companies" list, two of which were ranked top one and two.



Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, MDRT President commented "Hong Kong is a market full of potential and with abundant supply of talents. We expect and have confidence that the Hong Kong market will do well in the newly added awards and rise steadily in various rankings, achieving even better results in the coming future."



MDRT Expanded Company Rankings

Using a more holistic approach to measuring achievement, MDRT will restructure and add new categories to its Company Rankings beginning in 2022. These new categories will recognize companies that achieve excellence in the areas of MDRT membership growth, retention and longevity - areas which demonstrate a commitment to investing in their advisors' personal and professional development. The eight new rankings include:



-- Top 25 Companies - Total Membership Growth

-- Top 25 Companies - Percentage of Membership Growth

-- Top 25 Companies - Total Members who Rejoined

-- Top 25 Companies - Percentage of Members who Rejoined

-- Top 25 Companies - Total Number of 5-9 Year Members

-- Top 25 Companies - Percentage of 5-9 Year Members

-- Top 25 Companies - Total Number of Qualifying and Life Members

-- Top 25 Companies - Percentage of Qualifying and Life Members



"MDRT membership growth, retention and longevity are critical to companies that want to generate success within their ranks and demonstrate a commitment to excellence," said Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, MDRT President. "These new categories provide an opportunity to celebrate the financial service professionals who achieve and maintain career long success with their MDRT membership and acknowledge the important role their companies play in supporting that success."



The 2022 Company Rankings will be announced in early July.



