HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce, to reduce the infection risk from going out for medical consultation, the Group launch Tele-Medicine service under EC Healthcare Medical Centre, AI MEDICAL, PRIMEcare, chiropractor and traditional medicine services under NYMG. The Group's professional medical team will fully be devoted to providing services to the public. The Group formed a dedicated team that can provide 500 session telemedicine services per day at the first phase and will continue to scale up to match the demand from our clients.



Please book via EC Healthcare online platform: https://ectelemedicine.echealthcare.com/



If you have any enquiry, please contact Customer Service Hotline: 2152 8503



The Tele-Medicine mainly provides common diseases consultation and chronic disease follow-up consultation. The teleconsultation can cover flu, diarrhea, rash, sinusitis, red eye, indigestion, diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. After the teleconsultation, the Group will also arrange a drug delivery service within four hours*. This service helps citizens to manage health conditions at home.



Apart from teleconsultation, the Group's service centers located in each district include general outpatient clinics, specialist clinics, health check centers, vaccine centers and laboratory centers still commence usual operation and provide vaccine, pre-vaccine body check, PCR test and antibody test. The Group is devoted to being the public's health guardian, serving the community, and contributing to the anti-epidemic work.



*Drug delivery service arrive time is subject to prevailing conditions



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020







