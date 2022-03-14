Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monday, 14 March 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Alium.Finance
Alium Finance Announces a Competition for Traders with a Total Prize of 2000 USDT

Tallinn, Estonia, Mar 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Alium Finance announces the launch of a competition for traders with a total prize pool of $2000 USDT. Within 14 days, professional and novice crypto traders will compete for the main prize - 500 USDT. At the same time, the rewards will be divided into 2 types: fixed and variable.

To participate in the contest, you need to make at least 5 trades on Alium.Swap in pairs with ALM, rewards start accruing from the sixth trade. Today, more than 30 trading pairs are available to users, including such as 1İNCH, ADA, BAT, COMP, and others.

The top 5 most productive traders will be able to receive one of the fixed rewards:

  • 1st place - 500 USDT
  • 2nd place - 300 USDT
  • 3rd place - 300 USDT
  • 4th place - 150 USDT
  • 5th place - 100 USDT

Also, from each completed transaction since the start of the contest, 0.05% of the volume of each completed transaction by all traders from March 16, 00:00 to March 30, 23:59 will be charged to the additional prize pool. Alium will also allocate 650 USDT for an additional prize pool. An additional prize pool will be distributed among the 25 highest performing traders. The volume of the pool and individual awards depends on the total number of participants in the competition.

The contest starts on Monday, March 16 at 00:00 UTC and will run until March 30 at 23:59 UTC. Rewards will be credited to participants' wallets within 5 working days after the end of the contest.

To take part in the traders' contest, fill out the form.

About Alium

Alium is a multi-chain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap for cross-chain DeFi and NFT products. The ecosystem combines several products:

Alium Swap is a multi-chain decentralized exchange with a cross-chain option that already supports blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECOChain, Ethereum, Metis, Matic, Fantom, Moonriver, Moonbeam, Aurora.

Alium Strong Holders' Pools - a great tool for holders to monetize hold term HODLing pioneered by Alium Finance.

Alium Hybrid Liquidity allows users to trade almost any crypto using the liquidity available both on Alium and the rest of the DeFi market.

Alium Bridges - cross-chain Bridges using the multi-chain ALM token integrated with Hybrid Liquidity for seamless and secure cross-chain Swaps with almost unlimited liquidity.

The ALM token is the main token of the Alium Finance ecosystem. In the future, ALM will be used as a utility token for DAO and as a security token for Alium Finance products.

Social Links
Official Website: https://alium.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AliumSwap
Telegram Announcement Channel：https://t.me/aliumswap_official
Medium: https://aliumswap.medium.com

Media Contact
Brand: Alium.Finance
Contact: Karina Krupenchenkova, PR manager
E-Mail: pr@alium.finance
Website: https://alium.finance

SOURCE: Alium.Finance




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Alium.Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
lala DeFi Launches High Yield Multiple Staking Pools  
Mar 15, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Zam.io Announces Pre-Sale of TrillioHeirs First NFT Collection  
Mar 14, 2022 21:50 HKT/SGT
Alium Finance Announces a Competition for Traders with a Total Prize of 2000 USDT  
Mar 14, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
IND Application for SinoMab's First-in-Class Asthma Therapeutic Product SM17 Approved by FDA  
Mar 14, 2022 20:32 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma's Chairman Uplifts Shareholding to Above 60%   
Mar 14, 2022 19:58 HKT/SGT
Broad Homes - diversified products to help green and low-carbon development of urban and rural construction  
Mar 14, 2022 18:48 HKT/SGT
FILMART Online and new EntertainmentPulse open today  
Mar 14, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches the Highly Recommended Offshore Wind Online Training  
Mar 14, 2022 14:08 HKT/SGT
ATAC and Toyota Establish New Initiative to Support the Social Implementation of Innovative Technologies Begin Collaborations with Universities  
Monday, March 14, 2022 12:48:00 PM
Stay Ahead in LNG Business with Infocus International   
Mar 14, 2022 10:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
2nd Future Hospital
29  -  30   March
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       