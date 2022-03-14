Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monday, 14 March 2022, 21:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Zam.io
Zam.io Announces Pre-Sale of TrillioHeirs First NFT Collection

London, UK, Mar 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Zam.io announced the pre-sale of its first collection of non-fungible TrillioHeirs tokens, which started on Monday, March 14th. In total, 8888 unique tokens will be available to users, which give their owners various benefits.

"We offer four package options that will be available to users. Aliens NFTs will be available for purchase to any user. The number of tokens in this group is 7000 pieces. Holders of $500 worth of ZAM tokens will be able to purchase NFTs from the Brutal NFT group. Tokens from the Enlightened Ones series will be available exclusively to buyers who hold at least $3,000 worth of ZAM tokens, and another 18 NFTs will be auctioned on the Open Sea marketplace," commented COO and Zam.io founder George Gus.

TrillioHeirs owners can participate in the DAO governance, get additional allocations from 1.5x to 2x on ZAMpad, the ability to participate in private pools and seed pools, earn income from reward pools, use NFT in the sandbox metaverse, and earn money in Play2EarnGames. Pre-sale participants will be able to purchase NFTs at a price of 0.15 ETH per item.

"Each NFT hero is rendered with special features and will be used in the future to develop the Zam.io ecosystem. The team used the personalities of famous people who have made a significant contribution to the history of mankind," said George Gus..

Users can buy NFT at https://trillioheirs.zam.io Public-Sale will last a few days, don't forget. Users can also view upcoming token sales on ZamPad here.

Media Contact
Brand: Zam.io
Contact: Karina Uysal, PR manager
E-Mail: k.k.pr@zam.io
Website: https://zam.io

SOURCE: Zam.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Zam.io

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
lala DeFi Launches High Yield Multiple Staking Pools  
Mar 15, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Zam.io Announces Pre-Sale of TrillioHeirs First NFT Collection  
Mar 14, 2022 21:50 HKT/SGT
Alium Finance Announces a Competition for Traders with a Total Prize of 2000 USDT  
Mar 14, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
IND Application for SinoMab's First-in-Class Asthma Therapeutic Product SM17 Approved by FDA  
Mar 14, 2022 20:32 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma's Chairman Uplifts Shareholding to Above 60%   
Mar 14, 2022 19:58 HKT/SGT
Broad Homes - diversified products to help green and low-carbon development of urban and rural construction  
Mar 14, 2022 18:48 HKT/SGT
FILMART Online and new EntertainmentPulse open today  
Mar 14, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches the Highly Recommended Offshore Wind Online Training  
Mar 14, 2022 14:08 HKT/SGT
ATAC and Toyota Establish New Initiative to Support the Social Implementation of Innovative Technologies Begin Collaborations with Universities  
Monday, March 14, 2022 12:48:00 PM
Stay Ahead in LNG Business with Infocus International   
Mar 14, 2022 10:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
2nd Future Hospital
29  -  30   March
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       