

Singapore, Mar 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore based KarineDAO is proud to announce the launch of its NFT collection project, which will help drive female empowerment. In fact, NFTs are relatively new in the digital space and has a massive impact on the digital currency world. According to the data from Fortunly, there were 1.538 million NFT art sales for a single month in 2021, and the entire year recorded more than 11 million art sales. A recent research shows that women account for just 16% of the NFT market while men takes up the majority, a disparity KarineDAO seeks to improve. What is KarineDAO? The KarineDAO project is a set of 1515 digital NFT collectibles, known as Karine NFT, to be minted on 17th of March 2022. Every Karine NFT has unique set of properties that provide each NFT owners with tangible benefits. One of the key benefits is providing the owner the ability to leverage on Karine's businesses, partnerships and collaborations from other companies, both local and global brands. The Mission of KarineDAO To drive diversity and improve the number of women participating in the NFT space, Karine's primary mission is to empower more female entrepreneurs globally through the power of innovation and community. The company is guided by three core principles: To get more women into the NFT industry - KarineDAO's goal is to increase the number of female NFT collectors and traders to take advantage of this novel technology. To foster a sense of community among its members - KarineDAO seeks to help its members learn and earn in the industry by tokenizing their unique content, hence helping them actualize their dreams. Get members' businesses running - KarineDAO Tank series seeks to support and potentially fund startups that are female empowerment driven. The shared resources will enhance Karine's network to add value to these supported projects. KarineDAO supports companies that empower women By supporting KarineDAO NFTs, holders will access its 'KarineDAO Tank'-style series for female empowerment. KarineDAO welcomes all its NFT holders' business ideas as long as they support the cause of female empowerment. Shortlisted KarineDAO NFT holders will present their ideas to the KarineDAO community. Then, they will collectively vote for the projects that they wish to support. "Projects selected by the holders will have full access to my company's resources and our partners' support," Karine also added. "The KarineDAO team will bring on project advisors, who will provide business advice, networking access and resources." KarineDAO learn and grow from NFTs together Buying KarineDAO NFTs will also grant NFT holders exclusive trainings in entrepreneurship and personal development. In the process, they will learn how to create their own NFTs, use the NFT platforms to launch them, and eventually break into the NFT industry. Karine's dream is for her NFT holders to "learn and grow together." By empowering them to launch their own NFTs, she hopes they might enjoy some passive income in the future as well. KarineDAO NFT holders will gain hyper-exclusive merchandise and discounts Another unique benefit KarineDAO NFT holders gain is its custom-made merchandise. "This is something no other NFT is currently offering," said Karine. The NFT holders can vote on the merchandise they wish to create. This includes cosmetics, skincare, supplements or any products that relate to lifestyle or health. Once chosen, Karine's factory in Korea will create these specially designed products for its NFT holders. These will not be for sale to the general public. "The most amazing part is you get to choose," Karine added. "You are part of the project. The experience is different from shopping online or buying things off the shelves." KarineDAO NFT holders also enjoy exclusive discounts and savings from Karine's brand partners. "Because I love wine, if any of our holders show our NFTs to our partnered brands, they can get a special discount for their purchases," Karine added. KarineDAO promotes business growth Karine wants more people to support female-empowered businesses. "I love helping people, so I thought why not work on helping more like-minded people to fulfill and create their dreams, and to help them grow their businesses? This is much more value-adding and fulfilling for me as an individual," Karine shared. The project also wishes to give both men and women a place to belong in the NFT space. "I wanted to bring my community and women into the NFT space and let them see for themselves that businesses should add value to each other and not treat each other as competitors," Karine said. "We'll never grow if we do not share our resources and network. That is why I would like to empower the community with more of these values. Members who are not entrepreneurs themselves, they can join our community to learn and grow together." The Team KarineDAO was founded by beauty veteran Karine Cheong, a 2016/2017 winner of Asia Successful Achiever. With more than 10 years of experience in the beauty and health industry, Karine has a proven track record of building several successful businesses in Southeast Asia. Other core members of the team are Hong Qi Yu, KarineDAO's Project Advisor and the CEO of Tokenize Xchange. The project is also backed by Alson Chia, Project Manager of KarineDAO and the Head of Operations & Trading of Tokenize Xchange, and William Charlton, KarineDAO's Community Manager who is responsible for business development at Tokenize Xchange. Official launch Karine NFT will be available for minting on 17 March 2022 in KarineDAO.com. 