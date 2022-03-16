Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 13:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Launches a Live Online Masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling

Singapore, Mar 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched the Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling online masterclass and it will be commencing live on the 23rd of June 2022.



Today's project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. While higher standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact management are being demanded of all major capital projects worldwide, more options and models for ESG mitigation, insurance, guarantee products, and financing instruments are now available.



The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the practical & documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's PF transaction. This programme provides participants with proven PF analytical strategies and transaction structuring techniques which will enable participants to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. This programme is also designed to enhance the check lists and benchmark metrics by which participants can reduce losses and which will be viewed favourably by both management and the regulatory community.



A rigorous new interactive methodology will be featured, requiring attendees to demonstrate their understanding with each module's practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, attendees will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PF transaction management decisions. Attendees should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to "watch & listen" video presentations.



Case studies of PF transactions will feature the real-world details of PF Info memos, feasibility studies, impact assessments, and PF agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PF transactions. Discussions will place participants into the practical roles of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyse and understand PF investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions.



As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, participants will be able to make practical decisions on PF strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.



Past participant from ContourGlobal shared, "Infocus workshop on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling provided me with deep insight on the topic and framework, to help me pursue sound skill in this area."



"Trainer is very experienced. Good to ask him questions because he'll provide you with a real case tackled example," said a past participant from KPMG.



Book your seat now and learn project finance and financial modelling best practices with practical case studies!



Benefits of Attending:



- Understand the key practical and transaction management requirements of today's project finance (PF) marketplace

- Oversee and direct PF transactions including managing specialist transaction advisors

Manage PF documentation requirements and manage detailed lender due diligence requirements to reach commercial & financial closure

- Designing commercial financing instruments, funding products, credit enhancements, and "blended finance" strategies to ensure PF bankability

- The latest standards for analysing and mitigating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impacts of PF transactions

- Best practices for resolving practical PF challenges in specific infrastructure and industrial sectors including - renewable energy; power transmission & energy pipelines; logistics & transport facilities; airports, ports, & roads; desalination plants; water & wastewater treatment facilities; accommodation, hospitals & education facilities; commercial real estate, agro-industrial facilities; mining & natural resources, etc.

- Practical standards for designing & programming financial models for PF transactions, data assumptions, financial statements, international accounting standards, and bankability metrics

- Review and critique PF financial models prepared by specialist PF financial advisors

- Stress-test PF models: sensitivity analysis, scenario analysis, and simulation analysis techniques

- Use PF financial models to guide risk-allocations, credit enhancements instruments, bankability measures, and reach transaction financial closure



Want to learn more?



Simply email emilia@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/projectfinance-online.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusevent.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





