Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 16:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Brand New Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling Online Workshop

Singapore, Mar 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has introduced a brand new online workshop - Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling and it will be commencing live on the 10th of May 2022.



In the global marketplace of 2020, both developed and developing economies urgently need to master the key techniques and models for financing the transformation to renewable generation while strengthening the reliability of new energy markets and systems. Today's renewable energy frameworks and markets feature more innovative incentives to structure and analyse RE financial models to ensure that PF transactions are bankable, and conform to RE generation availability and system reliability requirements.



Today's wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. This online course covers both the key PF financial modeling requirements and techniques, risk analysis instruments, as well as bankability practices. The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the financial modelling and key documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's RE PF transactions. This programme provides you with proven PF modelling techniques and transaction management techniques which will enable you to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. The practical models for wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal PF models will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of projects and transactions from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.



Course Sessions



1. Special requirements for managing Renewable Energy (RE) limited recourse project finance transactions

2. Key requirements of Renewable Energy investments: Technical, management & investment requirements of reliable RE power systems & electricity markets

3. Designing RE financial models part 1: Financial model design requirements & work plan management

4. Designing RE financial models part 2: RE PF financial model capital expenditures and profit & loss statements

5. Designing RE financial models part 3: Programming balance sheets and reviewing & stress-testing solar, wind, hydro, biomass & geothermal PF models

6. Summary interactive wind/solar project financing group exercise: Evaluating an RE PF financial model for risk allocation, transaction closure and post-transaction economic regulation & tariff adjustment



Among the key points to be addressed



- Identify key requirements of limited-recourse Project Finance for Renewable Energy transactions, Power Purchase Agreements

- (PPAs) & PF documentation management

- Review solar, wind, hydro, biomass & geothermal PF financial model design requirements, presentation & formatting standards

- Program financial statements, cash flows, profit & loss statements and managing international accounting standards for RE PF transactions

- Project RE PF balance sheets, SPV reserve accounts, PF refinancing, and conducting sensitivity analyses

- Oversee the design and review of RE PF financial models based upon your own company's risk profile and corporate goals

- Apply clear investment incentives and renewable energy credit (REC), feed-in-tariffs (FIT), and credit enhancements for bankable private investments in RE generation

- Manage and oversee successful renewable power project finance transactions



Want to learn more?



Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/renewable-project-finance .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusevent.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Infocus International Group

Sectors: Trade Shows, Automotive, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

