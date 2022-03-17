Thursday, 17 March 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Washington, D.C., Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the nomination of Sean Kurzweil to its Board of Directors. He will also serve as GBA's CFO.



Mr. Kurzweil is a seasoned executive with a multi-industry experience including financial services, technology and manufacturing, supply chain and operations, and healthcare.



By day, Sean helps lead population health and value-based care efforts for a national medical group providing acute care services to women and children. His expertise spans strategic financial and operational management, virtual health care and telehealth, and data analytics. His work consists of virtual ecosystem building, value-based contracting, and physician and practice management.



As a certified blockchain advisor and an emerging tech advocate, Mr. Kurzweil specializes in blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and crypto asset strategies. He also makes use of his experience in enterprise AI strategy and implementation.



In his consulting role, Mr. Kurzweil's expertise includes: blockchain, telehealth, genomics, value-based contracting, AI, physician and practice management, clinical staffing, clinical innovation, and strategy.



"Sean exemplifies the highest degree of integrity and has demonstrated the character required to shepherd a global organization," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA.



Sean and his wife are the parents of two little girls. And in addition to all this, he is a Lean Six Sigma black belt.



The GBA is very honored to welcome this innovation champion and financial professional to its Board of Directors.



About GBA



The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) the World's largest international non-profit professional association dedicated to the adoption of blockchain technology. GBA's mission is to foster discussion between its members to solve societal problems typically faced by government entities with blockchain to increase the quality of life for all citizens on a global level. GBA has chapters in more than 120 cities, states, and countries around the world and more than 50 professional Working Groups that serve as catalysts to devise creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain solutions.



https://gbaglobal.org/





