  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 22:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Verse Estate
Verse Estate Announces Launch of its Platform

Dubai, UAE, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Verse Estate, the first real estate agency in the Metaverse, has announced the launch of its platform. Verse Estate aims at bridging both the physical and digital worlds by providing hyper-realistic and fully customisable luxury products in the metaverse. As a real estate agency in the Metaverse, Verse Estate allows users to buy properties that are linked to an NFT. The NFT acts as a digital key to the owner's private luxury estate, where they can display their digital assets on the walls, invite up to 100 friends, stream Netflix on their TV and for the first time, users can even play VR Games without ever leaving their estate. They also help brands and celebrities transition to the Metaverse by creating state-of-the art immersive experiences, bringing user experience to a whole new level.

Users will be able to explore properties bought on Verse Estate through the Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets. Users can directly access the app through the Oculus store. Verse Estate has set the bar high in the Metaverse world, with an unprecedented customer service, they don't just sell NFT's, but they accompany the users every step of the way to maximize their comfort in their journey with Verse Estate.

A Passive Income Source

Verse Estate has gathered a team of high quality professionals with years of experience and proven track record to nurture this company to life, thus blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds now more than ever before. Verse will not only offer its users a new kind of immersive experience, but they also provide a true utility - a viable passive income source, proposing a true investment opportunity. Users can rent their acquired properties and earn income on a regular basis.

Property owners will become members of an exclusive community which includes celebrities and influencers such as the renowned French artist Vincent Faudemer. Vincent Faudemer has not only purchased land in Verse Estate, but he launched, in partnership with Verse, a limited edition collection of metaverse villas in Los Angeles, with an integrated VR Game that will allow users to interact with his art sculptures. The estates sold out in under minutes.

In this Web 3 revolution, it is companies like Verse Estate who are shaping the future of the metaverse and driving innovation in this sector. The Metaverse is expected to be worth well over $30 trillion before the end of 2035. It will truly change the way people work, play, shop, and interact on a daily basis.

Verse Estate is adopting a fully decentralized approach, where the platform is governed by its users and has a highly scalable model which aims to unlock access to truly luxurious products to the masses.

The possibilities with Verse Estate are endless, and will enable users to do almost anything in the Metaverse such as live concerts, shopping, working, creating businesses, etc.

What Verse Estate has to say

Mickael Reignier, Co-Founder and CEO at Verse Estate said "Here at Verse Estate we don't just sell you a villa or a private jet, we give you the opportunity to make your wildest dreams come true. Come build a life of true luxury and make the impossible possible."

Verse Estate sold out their private sale of LA Villas, in collaboration with Vincent Faudemer, but do not worry, their public sale will be taking place towards the end of March. You can keep up to date with the latest news and updates by following them on their social platforms.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerseEstate
Instagram: https://instagram.com/verse.estate?utm_medium=copy_link

Media Contact
Company Name: Verse Estate
Company Contact Person: Mickael Reignier, Co-founder and CEO
Company Website: https://verse-estate.com/
Company Email: contact@verse-estate.com

Topic: Press release summary
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
