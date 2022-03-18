Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, March 19, 2022
Saturday, 19 March 2022, 02:02 HKT/SGT
Source: Juicy Holdings B.V.
JuicyFields Group Announces Partnership with Two Denmark Large Productions

Valencia, Spain, Mar 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Two large European productions with recognized products agreed to cooperate with JuicyFields on a 'higher' scale in Denmark.

JuicyFields management is treating its cultivating partners very seriously, by providing them comprehensive support, including financial aid, experts and common development goals. Denmark has deserved even more attention from JuicyFields Group as well as its partners.

It's been over a year now since Cannabis International Aps., based in Denmark, has signed a shareholders agreement with JuicyFields and planned to develop and build new, GMP-compliant greenhouses. As of March 7th, 2022, the first agreement was expanded from 20% to 60% of shares that are now obtained by JuicyFields. The construction of the Research and Development Facilities as well as greenhouses have been in process since last year together with the necessary GACP certification that's ongoing. While the first harvests for commercial distribution are expected shortly, the company plans to produce up to 40 000 KG of dried flowers annually in the future.

Apart from that, the wholesaler agreement has been signed with the Danish Tjellesen Max Jenne regarding sale of the cannabis to intermediates and to the Danish pharmacies.

Among the other news in the first quarter of 2022, JuicyFields can feature a partnership agreement that was reached with Formula Swiss, an international leader dealing with the cannabis infused products in more than 60 countries. Both companies have now agreed on a development plan focusing on the products with the high THC content. That involves launching a new project in Denmark with a full production cycle from seed to end-user products with the highest production standards in reference to GACP and GMP resulting in the finest quality of cannabis products. The expected annual harvests may reach up to 50 000 KG according to the initial plan. The medicinal experts, doctors and clinics together with Shlomo Booklin, Chief Cannabis Strategist in JuicyFields, constitute an essential part of this Danish project.

According to CEO of JuicyFields Group - Alan Glanse, "we're planning to construct 2-3 greenhouses in each European country over the course of the next few years".

Having strong and reliable partnerships combined with the serious investors create a juicy balance in this difficult cannabis industry and provide certain assurance for the e-growers of the crowdgrowing movement.

About JuicyFields

It is recognised primarily for being the first crowdgrowing cannabis platform uniting cultivators and e-growers - supporters of the project.

SOURCE: Juicy Holdings B.V.




Source: Juicy Holdings B.V.

