  • Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Source: PT Pertamina
Pertamina Prioritizes Comprehensive Energy Transition to Reduce Emissions

JAKARTA, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - State-run oil and gas corporation PT Pertamina (Persero) has set a more comprehensive energy transition as the company's priority program by increasing the energy mix to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "Pertamina is committed to becoming an environmentally friendly and socially responsible company, which upholds good corporate governance," President Director Nicke Widyawati noted in a statement on Monday.

President Director & CEO Nicke Widyawati delivers her remarks at the Pertamina-Dubai Expo Media Briefing on March 18, 2022. (ANTARA/HO-Pertamina/uyu)

According to the statement, the company has played an important role in leading the green transition in Indonesia's energy industry and targets a 30-percent reduction in emissions by 2030. It will prioritize the development of new and renewable energy to overcome environmental problems and support the realization of Indonesia's energy mix in 2030.

Pertamina supports the Indonesian 2022 G20 Presidency which has chosen energy transition as one of the agendas of the inter-governmental forum. As a member of the G20's Business 20 (B20) Task Force on Energy, Sustainability, and Climate, Pertamina will strive to become a catalyst for green policy in accordance with the principles of energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability.

Nicke remarked that Pertamina implemented 8 strategic initiatives to develop environmentally friendly and sustainable energy. The initiatives include establishing green refineries, developing bioenergy, commercializing hydrogen, increasing gasification, initiating battery and integrated energy storage ecosystems, as well as increasing the capacity of installed geothermal power plant.

"We believe that Indonesia's abundant geothermal resources can become a strong backbone in expediting the energy transition program in line with the government's goal of achieving net zero emissions in 2060," Widyawati added.

Contact: Fajriyah Usman, VP Corporate Communications, PT Pertamina (Persero)
Email: fajriyah.usman@pertamina.com, URL: https://www.pertamina.com
Written by: Sugiharto Purnama, Uyu Liman; Editor: Fardah Assegaf (c) ANTARA 2022



Topic: Press release summary
Source: PT Pertamina
Sectors: Environment, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
