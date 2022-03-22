Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 15:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group The Best Rated Solar Power Online Training is Now Open for Registration

Singapore, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Registration for Infocus International Group top rated Mastering Solar Power online training has begun. The course will be commencing live on the 17th of May 2022.



Throughout the 5 sessions, attendees will gain a good understanding of the key factors from an integrated, multidisciplinary and commercial viewpoint, including: target market analysis, economic competitiveness, channels-to-market, financing influences and risk, project development processes, best practices and emerging technologies.



This programme schedule includes illustrations of key project development considerations, including energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with the chance to discuss key planning and market environment considerations.



In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, these illustrative exercises are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods!



Past attendee from Credit Agricole CIB commented, "Excellent overview of renewables in the context of overall energy mix, and also details on specific renewable markets and technologies. Highly accomplished trainer with a broad knowledge and the right mix between slides and exercises."



Course Sessions



1. What makes a solar power plant?

2. Solar resource assessment and project design

3. Solar project development and delivery

4. Selling solar power

5. The economics and financing of solar power projects



Benefits of Attending



- Speak the language of solar energy: terminology and concepts

- Understand the key variables determining the economics of solar PV projects

- Review current and emerging market opportunities for solar PV, including integrations such as energy storage

- Navigate the typical project development requirements, processes and risks

- Learn how financial returns and risks arise in PV projects

- Be better able to converse with project partners, suppliers, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders

- Know what to look for when evaluating PV project opportunities

- Identify key investment and project performance risks

- Analyse and critique current and emerging business models



Want to learn more?



Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/solar-online .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusevent.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





