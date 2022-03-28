Monday, 28 March 2022, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Women Icons Network 19 Women from APAC recognised with Women Icons Asia Awards 2022 at Collective for Equality Summit

Singapore, Mar 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Nineteen women and one corporate from the Asia Pacific were recognised at the annual Women Icons Asia Awards 2022 presented by the Singapore-based Women Icons Network (WIN). The awards were announced in conjunction with the Collective for Equality Summit hosted virtually on March 24 & 25.



The Women Icons Asia Awards celebrate and honour the accomplishments and contributions of women who have excelled in different spheres of life and are an inspiration to society. This year the awards were presented across Technology, Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship and D&I Champion categories.



The recipients were selected through an online nomination process, initially vetted by the WIN Research Team and then judged by an eminent jury comprising of Sherie Ng, Country Director, Singapore-Malaysia, Google Cloud; Tricia Liverpool, General Manager, Cornerstone Global Partners, Singapore; Beatrix Eder, Transformational Coach, Beatrix Eder Coaching, Singapore; Purvi Sheth, MD, Shilputsi Consultants, India; Datuk Zunaidah Idris, former Head of Dealing, Hong Leong Investment Bank, Malaysia and Dr Timothy Low, CEO, Farrer Park Hospital, Singapore.



The recipients for Women Icons Asia Technology Awards are Celine Le Cotonnec, Singapore, Renugadevi K, India, Yamini Malhotra, India, Neha Agarwal, Singapore, Gnanapriya Chidambaranathan, India and Gopi Bahl, India. Winners of Women Icons Asia Finance Awards are Valerie Kok Jing Hui, Singapore, Padmaja Ruparel, India, Ruzi Ajith, Malaysia and Samantha Horton, Singapore. Women Icons Asia Entrepreneurship Award winners are Natalia Rachel, Singapore, Mel Gollan, New Zealand and Sanya Goel, India. Deepali Nair, India and Illka Gobius, Singapore are recipients of Women Icons Asia Marketing Awards. The Women Icons Asia D&I Champion Award winners are Bianca Stringuini, Singapore, Kyawt Kay Thi Win, Myanmar, Seema Chaturvedi, India and Kalaichelvi Ponnambalam, Malaysia.



The team from India-headquartered global IT services major Infosys Ltd was named Women Icons Asia D&I Champion Employer.



Congratulating the recipients, Vishwesh Iyer, Founder, Women Icons Network said, "It is important to recognise and cheer the strides being made by women in their professional sphere of work despite the individual and social challenges they face. This is not just an inspiration for other women but the entire society. More affirmative action is required by individuals and organisations to move the needle on workplace gender equality."



The panel discussions at the Collective for Equality Summit centred around the topic "Breaking The Bias - Challenging Personal Stereotypes" and "Allyship and its Role in Pushing Boundaries on Workplace Equity". The session on Breaking the Bias was moderated by WIN founder Vishwesh Iyer, and the panelists were Malaysia based strategy, innovation and leadership consultant Dr Marcella Lucas, head of corporate sales of Google Cloud for Singapore-Malaysia, Sophie Wong and general manager of Cornerstone Global Partners, Tricia Liverpool.



The session on Allyship was moderated by Singapore-based transformational coach Beatrix Eder and the panelists included CEO of India based HR management firm Shilputsi Consultants, Purvi Sheth, CEO of the Southeast Asia global PR firm Edelman, Adrian Warr and head of corporate communication and marketing for the Asia Pacific region at global logistics firm DB Schenker, Andrew Seah.



Women Icons Network has been inspiring women to break the glass ceiling for more than five years by engaging in a conversation with women leaders and achievers. Women Icons Summits have been organised annually in Singapore & Malaysia since 2017. The online platform www.WomenIconsNetwork.com is focussed on precipitating the move towards gender equal places of work across the region.



Women Icons Network aims to be the largest data aggregation and analysis platform across South & South East Asia integrating objective feedback from women and published data on companies to create a Diversity Metric that differentiates workplaces around Gender Equity.

The Collective for Equality Summit & Women Icons Asia Awards 2022 were supported by Atlas of CTH Group as the Gold Partner, ACN Newswire (www.acnnewswire.com) as News Distribution Partner, Supporting Network Partner, Women Entrepreneur Network - Hong Kong, On Target Media & Marketing Services as Digital Media Partner and AsiaBizToday (https://asiabiztoday.com/) as Media Partner.





