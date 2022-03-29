|
|
|
|Paving the Way for High-performance Cloud Resources and High-grade Email Security Solutions to Enhance Efficiency and Safety in the Hybrid Work Model
|
HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Green Radar is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883). With Green Radar's extensible email protection in MDR (Managed, Detection and Response) model, CITIC Telecom CPC will expand its SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud solution offerings to cover email security, while Green Radar can enhance its cloud reliability, a necessary component to its solutions, powered by CITIC Telecom CPC's extensive ICT infrastructure services. The partnership will boost remote work efficiency and enable enterprises to leap into the hybrid workplace.
|Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer at CITIC Telecom CPC (left) & Kenneth Ma, Senior Vice President, Sales at announce a strategic partnership to launch All-in-one email security suite
The remote working concept has become normal for many companies today. According to global data from an HR company, employees want to continue using the model based on half of their time working remotely and the rest (47%) in the office. Remote and hybrid work has become a necessity that all companies must prepare for and manage in terms of balance between security and productivity.
A successful cyberattack can disrupt the services of any business connected to the Internet, and over 90% of successful cyberattacks occur through email. According to a customer survey conducted by CITIC Telecom CPC in February, over 60% of survey respondents view email security as the biggest security challenge. Most respondents think cyberattacks can interrupt business operations, damage their business' reputation and potentially lead to loss of sales. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents are considering upgrading their current email security or infrastructure platform to protect against cybersecurity threats. Therefore, an effective security solution is vital to safeguard enterprises' businesses.
With greater synergies, clients will benefit from cost, support and coverage efficiencies.
-- Full protection and scalability: Cyber security & data recovery are both important to safeguard business operations. Combining Green Radar's proprietary grMail(TM) email protection services and CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD(TM) Cloud computing solutions, enterprises can stay ahead of evolving email threats protection as well as enjoy true backup and disaster recovery all-in-one suite. The strategic partnership fully addresses regional enterprises' data storage requirements; empowers high-grade email security solutions to companies of any size to combat all types of email threats especially malware, spoofing emails, phishing, CEO fraud and other email-borne attacks.
-- Professional global support: In a hybrid-remote work model, employees will work in multiple locations, multiple time zones with multiple devices anywhere anytime. All-in-one Email security suite backed by Green Radar's two Security Operations Centers (SOC) in Hong Kong and Singapore, and CITIC Telecom CPC's 19 Global Cloud Service Platform, provide global managed services support around-the-clock across regions, with Peace-of-Mind protection.
-- Cost-effective: Enterprises could lose up to a million dollars on average from a security incident, in addition to company goodwill. Green Radar and CITIC Telecom CPC All-in-one Email security suite provide full managed services to enterprises and total access to the cutting-edge email security solutions at just a fraction of the cost, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO).
"By partnering with CITIC Telecom CPC, we reaffirm our mission to provide all sizes of enterprises with email threat detection and response and in-depth threat analysis. Against the backdrop of the hybrid working model, email protection has become essential to all businesses, we are pleased to support CITIC Telecom CPC's clients to minimise their exposure to email risk," says Kenneth Ma, Senior Vice President, Sales, Green Radar.
"Our partnership with Green Radar is a significant milestone that empowers our cloud, network and security products, and extends coverage to cloud-based security services to clients. With hybrid work becoming a new normal and cyberattacks evolving every day, email security remains a top concern to enterprises of any size. By integrating the core strengths and expertise of Green Radar and CITIC Telecom CPC, we are in a unique position to offer best-in-class security solutions to ensure peace of mind for businesses of all sizes," says Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer, CITIC Telecom CPC.
About Green Radar
Green Radar redefines email security and enables organizations to focus on running their business. We operate a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) approach to protect organizations from email threats by combining big data with artificial intelligence, global threat intelligence and a team of cybersecurity experts to keep your inbox safe.
Green Radar is a member of Edvance International Holdings Limited (1410.HK), a leading cybersecurity and innovative technology company headquartered in Hong Kong.
Company website: https://www.greenradar.com/
About CITIC Telecom CPC
We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.
With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.
With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24X7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.
For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Green Radar (Hong Kong) Limited
Carol Yip / Ruby Yeung
Tel: +852 3194 2266 / +852 3184 9432
Email: carol.yip@greenradar.com / ruby.yeung@edvanceintl.com
CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited
Catherine Yuen
Tel: +852 2170 7536
Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com
|
|
|
|
