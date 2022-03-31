Thursday, 31 March 2022, 03:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PeanutMedia Weimob (2013.HK) Smart Retail sends SaaS revenues soaring 90.9%

SHANGHAI, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Weimob Inc (2013.HK) released its 2021 financial report earlier this week (3-28), showing that its adjusted total revenue in 2021 reached 2.686 billion yuan, a record high, and its performance increased by 36.4% against the background of overcoming unfavorable factors such as downward pressure on the macro economy. After adjustment, the gross profit of RMB 1.517 billion increased by 51.3% year on year. Among them, the digital business sector achieved revenue of 1.967 billion yuan, an increase of 70.9% compared with 2020. Subscription solutions and merchant solutions in this sector achieved high growth of 90.9% and 47.5% respectively. The "WOS" new business operating system developed by Weimob Inc has been officially put into beta this month, and it may become a powerful engine to drive the future growth of Weimob Inc.



High-speed growth of business; SaaS revenue grows against the trend



In 2021, the persistence of the epidemic brought many challenges to consumers and To B enterprises. Weimob Inc focuses on the digital transformation and upgrading of enterprises, continuously strengthens the development of multi-product lines, further promotes the three strategies of "customization, ecology and internationalization", overcomes the adverse effects of external environment, and achieves the contrarian growth of performance. The financial report shows that the digital business income of Weimob Inc in 2021 was 1.967 billion yuan, an increase of 70.9% compared with 1.246 billion yuan in 2020. Among them, the revenue of Weimob Inc subscription solution (SaaS sector) reached 1.188 billion yuan, a substantial increase of 90.9% year-on-year. The number of paying merchants was 102,813, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. The average income per user increased by 57.7% to 11,553 yuan.



At the same time, with the continuous promotion of TSO's full-chain marketing solution, the business solutions in the digital business sector of Weimob Inc have achieved good results. The financial report shows that in 2021, the business solution revenue was 779 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 47.5%; The gross income of accurate delivery was 10.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.1%. The number of paying merchants increased by 26.7% to 57,909, and the average income per user was 13,454 yuan.



The financial report shows that the R&D expenditure of Weimob Inc in 2021 was 775 million yuan. Among them, the total investment of strategic projects such as the new business operating system WOS and the construction and operation of the middle platform reached 682 million yuan. Due to the increased investment in R&D and the merger and acquisition of Xiangxinyun and Haiding in 2021 and previous years, Weimob Inc lost 566 million yuan in adjusted net profit in 2021. However, these investments promote the cost reduction and efficiency increase of Weimob Inc. The financial report shows that the company has abundant cash flow, with cash and cash equivalents of 3.809 billion yuan, and its financial structure is healthy and sustainable.



The strategy of customization has achieved fruitful results, and internationalization has steadily advanced

The financial report shows that the reason why Weimob Inc achieved high revenue growth in 2021, benefiting from the core strategy of "customization, ecology and internationalization" of the group. With the support of TSO's full-chain marketing solution and smart retail and other key businesses, Weimob Inc's customization strategy achieved fruitful results. In the smart retail sector, in 2021, Weimob Inc's smart retail revenue was 426 million yuan, 193.6% year-on-year, and its share in subscription solution revenue further increased from 20.2% in 2020 to 36%. At present, the number of smart retailers in Weimob was 6,126, the number of brand merchants was 1,003, and the average order income of brand merchants per user was 234,000 yuan.



The Weimob smart catering business also achieved a breakthrough. In 2021, Weimob Smart Catering completed the technical and operation system layout of "three stores integrated and global operation". During the reporting period, Weimob's smart catering revenue was 53.616 million yuan, up 19.6% year-on-year, accounting for 4.5% of subscription solution revenue. There were 8,406 smart catering merchants, and the average order revenue per user of catering merchants was 17,000 yuan. By the end of 2021, Weimob smart catering customers accounted for 41% of China's top 100 restaurants; The revenue from catering orders accounted for 51%.



Promoting ecology, WOS New Business Operating System as a new growth engine



As one of its three core strategies, Weimob Inc's ecological strategy has also made remarkable achievements. In terms of developer ecology, in 2021, Weimob Cloud PaaS platform will continue to empower ecological partners, with over 50 new high-quality ecological partners and over 400 new cloud market applications.



In order to create a good foundation for smart business, the WOS New Business Operating System was officially put into public beta in March 2022. WOS new commercial operating system integrates SaaS business integration, ecological partnership and PaaS platform infrastructure, and realizes the comprehensive upgrade of product strength, technical strength and ecological strength, demonstrating the technical strength of Weimob Inc.



In 2022, Weimob will continue to improve WOS product strength, better serve customers through Weimob cloud empowering eco-partners, and drive the growth of product strength and commercial strength by technology, so as to realize faster product development, better product experience and service, and more ecological applications and services, so as to promote customers' purchase, increase customer renewal fees and increase ecological income. CITIC Securities holds that "WOS" is expected to become the new growth driver of SaaS with the improvement of merchant coverage and the acceleration of commercialization.



In terms of investment layout, in 2021, Weimob Inc and Yicun Capital jointly established "Weizhi Digital Industry Fund" and invested in outstanding projects such as Shuyun, Haizhi and Meichuang. In November, 2021, Weimob Inc announced the acquisition of 51.89% equity of Shanghai Xiangxinyun Network Technology Co., Ltd., and incorporated Xiangxinyun into the listed company system, thus deepening the digitalization capability of smart retail shopping guide.



Weimob Inc said that in 2022, the company will focus on seven directions: focusing on key customers and continuing to lead; Open and win-win, create ecological barriers; TOS full-link operation, helping customers smart grow; Continue to increase investment in private track and consolidate the leading position in the industry; Cloudy layout drives new growth; "7+X" to create a new growth flywheel; Cross-border development and layout of the global market. Under the background of accelerating the digitalization process of Chinese enterprises, Weimob Inc has made sufficient product reserves, technical reserves, talent reserves and capital reserves, laying a solid foundation for the development in the next five years.



Media contact:

Micky Sun, Weimob Inc

Email: jingyi.sun@weimob.com

Website: http://www.weimob.com



Weimob Inc (2013.HK) is the leading cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions provider for SMBs. For information, visit www.weimob.com.





Topic: Earnings

Source: PeanutMedia

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Metaverse, Games

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

