ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022 Southeast Asia's leading international exhibition of machinery, technology and materials

for manufacturing advanced ceramics.

BANGKOK, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ASEAN Ceramics 2022 is all set to take place from 30th November - 2nd December 2022 in Thailand. Messe Munchen, through their Southeast Asian operation, MMI Asia, announced its collaboration with AES (Asian Exhibition Services) on 15th September 2021, to take ASEAN Ceramics to a new international level of excellence in the two key markets for the region -- Thailand and Vietnam. Through shared expertise and synergies, the first edition of this partnership would establish itself as the most pivotal event for the industry in Southeast Asia, with a common goal to enhance the visibility of advanced ceramic products and technology.



The exhibition and conference will continue to alternate between Thailand and Vietnam every year. Over the course of 3 days, over 100 exhibitors and 4000 visitors are expected from across the world, who will share their products and technologies, extending from classic ceramics through industrial ceramics, ceramic engineering to technical ceramics and powder metallurgy. The event will provide an extensive engagement in ASEAN for global participants who would be able to leverage on Messe Munchen's strengths through the Ceramitec (Munich) network and Indian Ceramics Asia.



Alongside the exhibition, ASEAN Ceramics will also host a conference over three days led by a series of presentations and panel discussions by renowned speakers on several topics, ranging from new research to global innovation trends and their impact on the world ceramics industry. The conference would strive to amalgamate the knowledge of current and developing ceramic technology, analytics, and product design and keep high level plenary sessions intensely thought provoking. Our special focus will be on sustainability, shift towards circular economy in ceramics, advanced ceramic battery production, 3D printing, durability, green energy, energy-efficiency, digitalization and ongoing research and innovation et al.



ASEAN Ceramics 2022 will promote industry knowledge, collaboration and growth through an exchange of ideas, fostering relationships, bringing new technologies and solutions and opening markets further. The exhibition and conference provide the ASEAN region access to the world's most advanced technologies, equipment, solutions, knowledge and best practices in the ceramics industry. Since its inception in 2013, the exhibition has provided an exceptional platform for industry leaders to come together, interact, network and share their expertise with prominent decision makers - while strengthening their foothold on one of world's most dynamic regions for the ceramics industry.



About MMI Asia Pte Ltd



MMI Asia, established in 1992 is a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the world's largest and leading exhibition organizers, Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG). MMG is the owner and

organizer of the world's leading ceramics trade fair, Ceramitec, organized every two years in Munich.



More information available on:

ASEAN Ceramics: www.aseanceramics.com

MMI Asia Pte Ltd: www.mmiasia.com

Ceramitec: www.ceramitec.com

Indian Ceramics Asia: www.indian-ceramics.com





