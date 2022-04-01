Thursday, 31 March 2022, 21:12 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Thought Leaders and Early Adopters of AI to Share Insights at the 35th Global Edition of #WorldAIShow Dubai In light of technology moving in full speed, Trescon's World AI Show will bring together pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts under one roof and will also co-host World Al Awards to recognize outstanding innovations in this space.

DUBAI, UAE, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - World AI Show - world's longest and continuously running AI event that extensively highlights latest trends and challenges in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and RPA is now in its 35th global edition and will be taking place on 25th and 26th May 2022, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. The Dubai edition is slated to be the biggest in the series so far and will also host 'World AI Awards' to recognise and encourage latest innovations in the AI ecosystem, thereby aligning the event with the UAE's National Innovation Strategy and AI Strategy 2031.



The show will witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space. It is an opportunity to hear from the world's leading solution providers about the innovative ways to achieve favourable business results.



The conference sessions that takes place in conjunction with the World AI Show will highlight some of the most sought-after topics such as: 'Driving Automation Maturity with Intelligent Automation'; 'Transforming the Business with Artificial Intelligence; 'Enterprise AI Adoption: Future of AI in Cyber-Security'; 'The use of artificial intelligence within the Internet of Things', and much more.



When speaking about the power and relevance of AI and Automation, Mr Anand Veeramani, VP & Geo Head- Asia and Middle East, Happiest Minds stated that, "The power and relevance of 'AI + Automation' has dramatically increased due to the maturity of these technologies and has now become the foundation of modern IT workplace, digital transformation, and cyber security. Previously an afterthought solution, it is now a driving factor for any new operational and business strategy."



Mr Haytham Bata, Senior Partner at Nuummite Consulting was commenting about the future being digitized, "We at Nuummite Consulting renew our commitment to help our partners and their customers move safely and smoothly to the digital era. Our solutions and products are designed to meet the specific requirements of our partners and exceed their end-users' expectations. As a leading regional service provider of RPA solutions, we are pleased to be part of such a prestigious event where the key industry leaders meet to discuss the latest developments in the industry and explore opportunities of collaborative work.



World AI Show not only explores cutting-edge technology innovations within the AI space but also recognizes the achievements and innovations by individuals, teams and entities in the field of Artificial intelligence. The World AI Awards will be launched as a Gala Award Ceremony and has already garnered tremendous attention from the IT and AI Leaders in the region with over 50 nominations received for 30+ awards in five categories.



Some of the foremost thinkers and thought leaders in AI that are speaking at the show include:

- Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach - Managing Director EMEA, The ExCo Leadership Group; Top 10 AI influencer in the MENA; Professor for AI and Author of The Artificial Intelligence Imperative: A Practical Roadmap for Business.

- Nazareen Ebrahim - Founder, CEO, and AI ethics officer at Socially Acceptable; Top 10 AI influencer in the MENA and Founder & CEO, Naz Consulting International.

- Latifa Alshehhi - Head of Data Management, Road and Transport Authority, UAE.

- Tony Chacko Joseph - Chief Information and Security Officer, Ministry of Finance, UAE.

- Khalifa Aljaziri - Ministry Of Economy, Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector Projects Advisor, UAE.

- Saeed Alhebsi - Advisor in AI, Ministry of Human Resource and Emritisation, UAE.



More than 20 elite speakers will join this event and discuss the best practices to achieve optimum results in the fast-moving world.



Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon said, "World AI show has been a one-of-a-kind event ever since its inception in 2018 and are happy to have such wonderful partners on board this year as well. With AI technology being the future, we aim for this event to be insightful, explore the future prospects of innovation and recognize breakthroughs in the field."



World AI Show - Dubai 2022 is officially sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor - Happiest Minds

Platinum Sponsor - Enterprise Bot

Gold Sponsor - BytePlus

Official Digital Saudi Partner - Nuummite Consulting

Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine

Bronze Sponsors - BEINEX and SoothSayer

Association Partner - IGOAI



About World AI Show:



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts. Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space. For more information about World AI Show, visit: www.worldaishow.com



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com



For further details, please contact:

Karthik A

Corporate Communications Manager, Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com | +91 81059 75937





