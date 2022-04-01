Friday, 1 April 2022, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Fullerton Fund Management appoints Ken Goh as Chief Investment Officer

Singapore, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton") has appointed Ken Goh as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective 1 April 2022. Ken will report to Jenny Sofian, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ken Goh, CFA, Chief Investment Officer

As CIO, Ken will be steering the strategic direction for Fullerton's investment team. He will also oversee investment performance for all portfolios across equities, fixed income, alternatives, multi-asset and treasury management.



"Ken's appointment comes at an important time, as we grow our business and respond to the changing environment, as well as needs of clients. Ken's proven abilities, astute leadership and portfolio management expertise will be instrumental in driving the expansion of our investment capabilities to deliver investment excellence to clients," said Jenny Sofian, CEO.



Prior to his new role, Ken was Deputy CIO and Head of Equities at Fullerton. An industry veteran with almost 30 years of investment experience, he has deep and extensive expertise in managing portfolios and leading teams across different market cycles. At Fullerton, he spearheaded enhancements to investment processes and strategies, focusing on a high conviction, ESG-integrated investment approach. He was also instrumental in reinforcing the investment architecture at Fullerton, by driving collaboration across teams and investment platforms, and through the articulation of house views.



Before joining Fullerton in 2017, Ken held senior portfolio management and leadership positions at several local and international firms. His wealth of experience and tenacity makes him an ideal candidate to lead Fullerton's investment team.



"I am very excited to take on this role and work closely with our seasoned investment team to take advantage of market opportunities and drive investment growth for our clients," Ken said. "We have deep bench strength in the asset classes that we manage, and I am confident that our deep understanding of markets, strong investment platforms, and integrated, collaborative culture can unlock substantial value for investors."



Ken succeeds Patrick Yeo, who will be leaving Fullerton after 17 years. Patrick will remain at Fullerton till September, and will work with Ken and the investment team to ensure a seamless transition.



"We would like to thank Patrick for his contributions to Fullerton, and the role he has played in growing the core capabilities of the firm. We wish him well in his future endeavours," Jenny said.



About Fullerton Fund Management



Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd ("Fullerton") is an Asia-based investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience. We help clients, including government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions.



Our expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets. As an active manager, we place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights.



Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, London, and Brunei. Fullerton is part of a multi-asset management group, Seviora, a holding company established by Temasek. NTUC Income, a leading Singapore insurer, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton.



For more information, please visit www.fullertonfund.com



Biography



Ken Goh, CFA

Chief Investment Officer



Ken is CIO at Fullerton Fund Management. He sets the strategic direction for the investment team and is responsible for overseeing the investment performance of all portfolios. Ken also manages Fullerton's Global Absolute Alpha, Asia Focus and Asia Absolute Alpha Equities strategies.



Ken joined Fullerton in 2017 as Head of Equities and was additionally appointed Deputy CIO in 2020. He was previously CEO of CIMB Principal Asset Management's Singapore office. He was also concurrently Regional CIO and Regional Head of Equities. Before he joined CIMB Principal in 2007, he held various senior positions in APS Asset Management, MeesPierson Private Bank, Allianz Dresdner Asset Management and Philip Capital Management. Earlier in his career, Ken worked at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).



Ken graduated from National University of Singapore with a First-Class Honours in Business Administration. He is also a CFA charterholder.



For media queries, please contact:

Kamal Samuel

Email: fullerton@financialpr.com.sg

Mobile: 92294410





