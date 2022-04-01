Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, April 1, 2022
Friday, 1 April 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
UPGRADE Announces Date for Its Whitelist, Presale, and Public Sale Events

Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UPGRADE, a platform that enables NFT collectors to increase the value of their NFTs, has released dates for its whitelist event, token presale, and public sale. The platform is an ecosystem of tools designed to revolutionize the NFT market. UPGRADE has been in operation since 2017 and has delivered over 50 services to the crypto and blockchain market. The platform is mainly targeting NFT collectors and NFT artists from developing countries.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the crypto space. With a platform like UPGRADE, NFT collectors and artists can utilize the UPGRADE toolset to upgrade their NFTs. This is undoubtedly a revolutionary concept in the crypto industry. One of the core missions of UPGRADE is to ensure the NFT owners have the power over their creations.

The UPGRADE Whitelist Date

The UPGRADE project will allow some people to get early and guaranteed access to mint NFTs at a particular date and time. According to the UPGRADE team, whitelisting of NFT artists will begin on April 1st, 2022, at 5:00 AM GMT+0, and will close on May 15th, 2022, at 11:59 PM GMT+0.

To register for the whitelist, go to the UPGRADE website and click on the whitelist icon. After doing that, proceed to connect the Ethereum wallet address that will be used to buy the tokens. NFT artists and collectors should endeavor to input the correct address as the UPGRADE platform only accepts USDT, BUSD, and USDC as ERC-20 on the Ethereum network. It is important to note that the wallet number cannot be changed once it has been registered.

UPGRADE Presale

The token presale is scheduled to start on May 20th, 2022, at exactly 5:00 AM GMT+0, and will close on May 31st, 2022, at 11:59 PM GMT+0. UPGRADE presale will come in two batches, with the first back selling at $1, while the second batch will sell at $1.07 at a discount of 52% and 49%, respectively. As a result, 5 million tokens will be available for each batch of the presale.

Public Sale Date

The UPGRADE token public sale will commence on June 10th, 2022, at 5:00 AM GMT+0 and will close on September 30th, 2022, at 11:59 PM GMT+0. After the public sale event is complete, the team will burn all unsold tokens.

The UPGRADE Token ($XUP)

$XUP is an ERC-20 compliant token that serves as the governance token of the UPGRADE platform. It can also serve as the creative shop native token, and users can earn $XUP from by renting out their NFTs. With 100,000,000 in total supply, holders can exchange the ERC-20 $XUP token for a $XUP token on another blockchain network.

About the UPGRADE Platform

UPGRADE is a revolutionary platform that enables NFT artists and collectors to access tools that will help them upgrade and sell their NFTs at a higher price. The team is bringing "layer-2 NFTs" to the crypto space. Potential users can check the project whitepaper for more details. The team focuses on the long-term and sustainable results that will help NFT artists and collectors upgrade their passive income-earning ability. UPGRADE aims to enhance the rarity and value of the NFT. With UPGRADE, NFT collectors will be able to receive passive income from their NFT portfolio.

Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/@UPGRADE_Tools
Discord: https://discord.gg/wrrhB4htx9
Telegram: https://t.me/UPGRADE_Official

Media Contact
Brand: UPGRADE
Contact: Phuttiporn Hongsurakul
Email: hello@upgrade.tools
Website: https://upgrade.tools/

SOURCE: UPGRADE




