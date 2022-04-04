Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

JAKARTA, Apr 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sekuya Multiverse ($SKUY) is now being supported by 11 crypto communities, and is partnering with crypto influencer Eunice Wong.

Eunice D Wong, Dubai 2022

Sekuya Multiverse, the first multiverse project in crypto space, aims to connect the real world and the multi-virtual world. Sekuya is only 2 months old since their launch, and they've got the attention of 11 crypto communities in Asia. The communities are GGWP CLAN, INDOCUKONG, TOMKET LOVERS, RARE COIN, Mamak Crypto, Kriptonesia, Pahlawan Crypto, HQ COMMUNITY, Wall Street Journal Community, the Healthy Mind Community and Wenwen's Back Garden Community. "Communities are important part of metaverse ecosystem. They will be the foundation of Sekuyans (citizen of Sekuya Multiverse) that will live and do a lot of things inside Sekuya Multiverse," said NN93, CMO of Sekuya Multiverse.



Sekuya is also partnering with Eunice Wong, Director of Unicorn Venture Capital, a womenpreneur, crypto investor, and pioneer in the crypto-led revolution with over 197,000 followers on Instagram and over 70,000 on Twitter. This is what Eunice Wong said about Sekuya, "This is not hype project only. It's a rare project with high use-case in real life and I personally really like SEKUYA and the project. I spoke to the dev and it gave me even more conviction of where the project will be in near future." Eunice Wong will also release her own NFT in collaboration with Sekuya Ultra Rare NFT, and Sekuya Rare NFT series.



Sekuya Multiverse is a metaverse with 4 worlds inside of it. Sekuya begins with 4 different worlds, which consist of earth domain, water domain, sky domain and fire domain. Inside Sekuya there will be different worlds with different ambiance, governance, activities, and experience.



Sekuya will launch their Ultra Rare NFT series in mid-April 2022. This NFT collection, called 100 Legends of Sekuya, will have ultimate use case inside Sekuya Multiverse. All 100 NFTs will be a useable skin and landmark inside Sekuya. For those who owned it until Sekuya Multiverse release the land will get exclusive Land NFT. More than 1900 holders of Sekuya are waiting for this NFT series and 10,000 Rare NFT series that will be release in mid of 2022.



Sekuya has a tagline, New Earth Multiverse, which means they aim to create a new world where it can redefine the way we see the real world and virtual world. Experience is the main goal of Sekuya, with an Epic Fantasy Adventure theme inside of it. You will find mystical creatures, new vehicles, floating islands, living inside an Atlantis world, and more.



The team inside Sekuya is comes from expert backgrounds. A brand consultant handled 100+ brands in 4 years, a blockchain expert, a young start-up leader with 5 years experience, and an architect with lots of creativity to build the multiverse. Sekuya already announced 10 partnerships with crypto communities around the world and will announce more collaborations in the near future. Sekuya Multiverse will release their first domain by the end of 2022.



