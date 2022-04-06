Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AirAsia / Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Personalised Health Supplements Customised from Genetic Screening Results Offered on airasia Super App Malaysian Genomics, airasia Super App, Speedoc and Unique Remedy Join Hands to Offer Health Solutions to airasia Super App's 51 Mil Users

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Apr 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the launch of its genetic screening plus personalised health supplements solutions on the airasia Super App, the region's leading travel & lifestyle digital platform.

Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Besides airasia Super App, this unique collaboration also includes Speedoc, a virtual clinic and healthcare solutions platform that will provide consultation of test results by their doctors, and MGRC partner Unique Remedy, compounding pharmacy specialist which will produce the personalised health supplements.



All genetic screening solutions include the Dtect Wellness genetic screening test complemented with personalised supplements made based on each person's test results. The Dtect Wellness test analyses a person's DNA to identify relevant genetic markers that play important roles in influencing nutrition, health and wellness. Based on the test results, supplements that are deemed most important for the particular person's health are identified, and personalised health supplements are produced.



Mr. Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics, said, "We are delighted with this collaboration to bring our range of genetic screening solutions to the public. This is the first time Malaysian Genomics is offering genetic screening together with a health supplement solution. Genetic screening tests can give insights and indicate the risks for a large range of diseases and conditions that can affect health. The knowledge from genetic screening is important as people can use it to make changes in their lifestyle and diet to lead healthier lives. Personalised health supplements are among one of the actionable steps that can be quickly taken."



Encik Noor Azri bin Dato' Sri Noor Azerai (Azri Azerai), Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "This collaboration will be a start to a series of exciting products and services we are offering to expand Malaysian Genomics' suite of healthcare-related solutions that cater to different needs and groups as people become more aware of their health and want to know more as well as take action on how they can improve or enhance their health."



Mr. Vincent Gooi, Head of airasia health, airasia Super App, said, "Our Allstars and all the super app users' well-being are our priority, and we are excited to welcome the addition of Malaysia Genomic's genetic screening programme to our airasia health platform. It is very important that each of us have self-awareness and learn how to take care of ourselves before we serve others. The comprehensive test results from Dtect Wellness provide very useful information and even go into details of weight management, response towards nutrition and dietary supplements and susceptibility towards injuries related to physical activities."



Besides Dtect Wellness, other tests can be added to the solutions, including Dtect Onco that screens for hereditary cancer risks, Dtect Cardio & Metabolic, which screens for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and, Dtect PGx, which screens for risk of adverse reactions and response to prescription medications.



These genetic screening test solutions are available for purchase on AirAsia's The Asean Super App.



