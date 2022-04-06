Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 7, 2022
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Protocon
Protocon Announces 'Contract Model', an Alternative Technology to Smart Contracts

Seoul, South Korea, Apr 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Protocon, a web 3.0-based Layer 1 blockchain development project, announced a yellowpaper related to "Contract Model," an alternative technology to smart contracts, on the March 31st.

Smart contract is a technology that was first proposed by Nick Szabo in 1996 and realized in Ethereum and is a representative methodology for developing blockchain applications.

Ethereum's smart contract is a technology that combines virtual machines with blockchain to enable programming for general purposes, and almost all mainnets now adopt this method.

It is no exaggeration to say that DeFi and NFT were able to become popular due to smart contracts. However, smart contracts are causing various kinds of accidents, such as the Ethereum Dao hacking, the DeFi hacking, and Solana's Wormhole hacking incident that took place recently. In particular, the multi-billion-dollar DeFi and NFT markets have recently been managed by smart contracts, which ironically raises concern about the vulnerabilities of smart contracts.

Improving the weakness of smart contracts has been a main topic of discussion in the blockchain industry for a long time.

The Contract Model proposed by Protocon is the introduction of Model-Based System Engineering (MBSE), which is being applied to the development of systems that require high reliability and security, such as aircraft and military weapons, to the blockchain industry. Model-based development methodology is a theory where unit models are developed firmly and safely and combined like Lego to create a complex structure.

The Contract Model developed by Protocon is basically composed of a Unit Contract Model and a Composite Contract Model.

The Unit Contract Model is a unit program that provides simple functionality and ensures a high level of performance and safety because it is distributed over the network by a consensus of nodes after strict performance and security testing.

The Unit Contract Model consists of three sets and three functions. The three sets represent the input, output, and state of the model, and the three functions represent the input transform function, state transition function, and output function (𝜆, 𝛿, 𝜇), respectively.

The Unit Contract Model can operate as an independent function by itself and is also used as a component of the Composite Contract Model.

Structure of Unit Contract Model (Reference: Protocon Yellowpaper Part. 1)
Structure of Unit Contract Model (Reference: Protocon Yellowpaper Part. 1)

A Composite Contract Model is created by combining the Unit Contract Model registered in the network. For example, when implementing NFTs as loan collateral, the three Unit Contract Models; NFT, Collateral, and Loan are combined to provide new services. This also provides a significant level of performance and safety because it consists of codes that have already met performance and security standards.

The technical differences between the Contract Model and the smart contract are as follows.

First, performance and security are guaranteed because a Composite Contract Model can be easily structured by configuring a Unit Contract Model that has been verified in advance.

In addition, new contracts can be formed by combining these verified models after various Unit Contract Models are developed for each purpose, so that blockchain application functions can be developed comprehensively with GUI tools without complicated programming processes in the future.

Furthermore, smart contracts are stored in multiple blocks and executed individually for each project, but contracts with the same function in the Contract Model are called in one unit model without repetition, enabling efficient use of all computing resources.

Second, it has excellent performance with the baremetal computing structure that does not use a virtual machine.

In general, virtual machines run programs on an emulator by placing another OS on top of the OS, so the performance and processing speed are significantly reduced. On the other hand, since the Contract Model operates directly on the OS, the program structure is simple, and the processing performance of the hardware can be utilized 100%. This enables environmentally friendly network operation while processing more data with fewer resources.

Third, it is programming language independent. Most blockchains use individual programming languages, such as Ethereum with Solidity, Solana with Rust and Cardano with Haskell. However, it takes a considerable amount of time for developers to become familiar enough to consider all the security aspects of a particular programming language, so human errors are quite likely to occur in the process when using an unfamiliar language. However, in the Contract Model, only the specification of the Unit Contract Model needs to be applied accordingly, so it can be developed independently without additional learning of a specific development language.

In other words, a new Contract Model can be created by developing it in the language the programmer is most familiar with. Therefore, the Contract Model provides more stable and reliable smart contract functions, including all functions supported by smart contracts.

The Protocon team has already implemented and tested the majority of the functions using blockchain such as token model, NFT model, data model, and DID model with the methodology of Contract Model, and is currently operating a testnet to conduct verification and improvement work.

Protocon is short for Protocol Economy Network, a blockchain project to build Web 3.0 infrastructure technology. The mainnet has been developed since 2019 and is scheduled to officially operate in August this year. The yellowpaper part 1 is the first result of the technological innovation pursued by the Protocon team, and the team will subsequently unveil yellowpaper part 2 related to facthash technology, which dramatically improves cross-chain related performance and safety by improving data verification between heterogeneous networks.

For more information about the Protocon project, visit – https://protocon.io/

For more information about the Yellow Paper, visit - https://bit.ly/3uaOgQH

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/Protocon_Official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/protoconpen
Medium: https://medium.com/protoconpen
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Protocon

Media Contact
Jake Lee, CMO, Protocon
E: info@protocon.io
U: https://protocon.io/

SOURCE: Protocon




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Protocon
Sectors: Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EC Healthcare Acquires Veterinary Business, Further Consolidate the Pet Service Industry and Increase Market Shares  
Apr 7, 2022 09:15 HKT/SGT
Netjoy Holdings Limited (02131): Revenue Rose to RMB 3.1 billion, Showing Resilient Business Growth; SaaS plus Live Streaming Fuels Long-term Development  
Apr 7, 2022 08:35 HKT/SGT
Protocon Announces 'Contract Model', an Alternative Technology to Smart Contracts  
Apr 6, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit (00900) FY2021 Profit Up by 13.6% to HK$342.6 Million  
Apr 6, 2022 13:54 HKT/SGT
Personalised Health Supplements Customised from Genetic Screening Results Offered on airasia Super App  
Apr 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
OTT Summit Ends with Much Optimism for Growth in Asia and a Strong Focus on Content and the Consumer  
Apr 6, 2022 11:40 HKT/SGT
GM and Honda Will Codevelop Affordable EVs Targeting the World's Most Popular Vehicle Segments  
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 10:18:00 AM
Fujitsu Launches "Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)," Delivering Customers Access to World-leading Computing Technologies via the Public Cloud  
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 9:20:00 AM
Planet Ark Launches Collaborative ACE Hub Portal to Accelerate Australia's Transition to Circular Economy  
Apr 6, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
YouHodler Lists ApeCoin (APE) With Limited-Time 30% Interest Rate  
Apr 5, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
CYBER SECURITY AFRICA SUMMIT 2022
18   May
Virtual
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       