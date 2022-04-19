Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: RaysX
Analytical Platform RaysX Will Launch the RAX Token

Dubai, UAE, Apr 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - RaysX, an analytical platform that helps traders and investors to holistically analyze the cryptocurrency market and decentralized finance, will launch its own RAX token.

Early investors may have the opportunity to participate in the private sale of $RAX tokens before listing on crypto exchanges. According to the founders of the project, they only consider the RAX listing on the major crypto exchanges, including Binance. To purchase a token at a favorable price, investors and users need to fill out a whitelist.

"RAX is a native utility token of RaysX that helps developers monetize and stimulate the evolution into DeFi 2.0. It is a medium of exchange between developers and DeFi investors using Web3 applications. Third-party developers can build and deploy apps while users can use these apps by paying with RAX," said RaysX founder George Gus.

RAX token can be used in multiple cases, one of which is app deployment. This means that external app developers access ready-made modules to build and deploy their applications using RAX token. In addition, users pay external app developers for the rights to access these apps using RAX tokens. They also get access to exclusive analytics and forecasts created by analysts and seasoned traders. At the same time, DeFi investors pay transaction fees required by trading apps on RaysX platform.

About RaysX

RaysX is designed to bring together the best minds of the crypto industry to accelerate the transition to DeFi 2.0 by overcoming and breaking down the constraints that are preventing the crypto market from becoming a full-fledged alternative to traditional finance today. List of RaysX key products includes:

  • RAX Token. A native utility token of RaysX that helps developers monetize and stimulate the evolution into DeFi 2.0.
  • The environment of the external Open Source Apps for DEXs and DeFi with monetization through RAX Token.
  • The ML Prediction algorithm for deep data analytics and ranking with an open API for developers.
  • Analytics Dashboard, DEX Terminal, and marketplace for external apps.
  • RAX CryptoRank. A ranking algorithm to build a fairer rank.
  • External Apps. A marketplace for external applications that allows any developer to deploy his application to the platform and make it available to a wide range of investors and users.

Social Links
Medium: https://medium.com/@raysx
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ray__sX
Telegram: https://t.me/Ray_sX

Media Contact
Brand: RaysX
Contact: Media team
E-mail: gg@ray.sx
Website: https://ray.sx/

Topic: Press release summary
