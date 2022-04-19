Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: 4ARTechnologies AG
4ARTechnologies Announce 4ART COIN Brings to BITRUE and CRYPSHARK for Staking and Listing
4ARTechnologies brings 4ART Coin to more users than ever before.

Zug, Switzerland, Apr 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 4ARTechnologies has announced that 4ART COIN brings to BITRUE and CRYPSHARK for Staking and Listing. Bitrue, one of the top 15 cryptocurrency exchanges released in 2018 that provides comprehensive and secure digital asset management through a simplified, user-friendly interface will listing 4ART Coin, $4ART/USDT at 10:00 AM UTC on Friday, April 22. In addition to this news, the company has released a new listing and staking news on Crypshark.

  • 10.00 UTC – April 22: Trading begins
  • 10.00 UTC – April 22: Withdrawal begins

Starting from 16 April 2019, the most popular art standard payment project 4ART Coin- 4ART (USDT) will make their debut on the Crypshark exchange. See below for the detailed schedule:

2022 April 16 – 11.00 am UTC: Direct purchase 4ART via Sepa/credit card

2022 April 19 – 11.00 am UTC: Staking while "stocks" last

2022 April 28 – 11.00 am UTC: Orderbook C2C trading

Likewise the token exchange, i.e. the purchase of 4ART with USDT / Fiat.

Key data staking 4ART Coins:

  • 50 million pieces can participate

(While stocks last)

  • Prerequisite is the token Gen20

(The exchange is easy and quick)

  • Transfer to the exchange

(Personalized 4Art Wallet)

  • Lock token — Use staking

(Accessible directly via the wallet)

  • Rewards are paid monthly

(Bonus tokens are freely available)

Period & Reward

1 month: 0.5%/m

6 months: 1.0%/m

12 months: 3.0%/m

18 montsh: 4.0%/m

24 months: 5.0%/m

With the new listings, 4ART Coin will leverage Bitrue's and Crypshark's global scale, resources, and existing strong audience. Leveraging the accessibility of Bitrue and the Crypshark platform stands to make 4ART even more functional and seamless for new users, professionals and anyone who wants the best possible cryptocurrency experience.

4 ART Team added the following words, "In addition to the upcoming stock market listings, we have many more developments and announcements planned in the coming weeks as a lot of work has been done behind the scenes."

Social Links:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/4ARTCoin
Telegram: https://t.me/fourartcommunity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/4artcoinnft
Instagram: https://instagram.com/4artcoin

Media Contact
Brand: 4ARTechnologies AG
Contact: Media team
E-mail: info@4art-technologies.com
Website: https://www.4art-technologies.com

SOURCE: 4ARTechnologies AG




Topic: Press release summary
Source: 4ARTechnologies AG

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MuskMelon Token Debuts with Massive 6000% Returns to Investors  
Apr 19, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
UREEQA Brings Validation-as-a-Service to the NFT Marketplace  
Apr 19, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
4ARTechnologies Announce 4ART COIN Brings to BITRUE and CRYPSHARK for Staking and Listing  
Apr 19, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Analytical Platform RaysX Will Launch the RAX Token  
Apr 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Very Clean Planet Partners with BravoWhale to Launch the First Global Digital Engagement Hub for Carbon Asset Management with Unprecedented Efficiency, Timeliness, Granularity, and Traceability   
Apr 19, 2022 16:48 HKT/SGT
Joint Feasibility Study on the Commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel   
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 10:37:00 AM
Avance Clinical Finalist for Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 - Best Contract Research Organization in APAC  
Apr 19, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Conceptual Study for Ammonia/LCO2 Carrier  
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 9:38:00 AM
Singapore-based FinTechs, TechCreate and Diginius, to Merge and Combine Together into an Integrated Fintech Enterprise, TechCreate Group; Focus on Powering the Future of Payments in Asia  
Apr 19, 2022 09:30 HKT/SGT
Cornell Blockchain Club's 2nd Annual Conference, 'Web3 Going Mainstream,' Set to Kick off  
Apr 18, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
CYBER SECURITY AFRICA SUMMIT 2022
18   May
Virtual
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
World Environment Expo 2022
4  -  6   June
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       