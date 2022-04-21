Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer Monna Nevils to oversee global HR function as Trintech continues to expand and add talent worldwide

DALLAS, TX, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Monna Nevils as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Trintech. With a focus on employees, Nevils will help Trintech continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture. She will lead all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, learning and development, organizational development and effectiveness, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion programs, and benefit systems.



"Businesses don't create value; people do. Our employees are the heart of our business which is why I am thrilled to welcome Monna as our new CHRO focused on continuing to provide our employees with a great place to work and ways to grow and develop their careers," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Monna's strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across teams will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all, while attracting the talent to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this digital world."



Nevils joins the Trintech team with more than 20 years of experience holding global HR leadership roles spanning industries such as technology, real-estate, banking, and healthcare. She is a creative and innovative global human resources executive with experience in aligning the people function to the overall business strategy, developing and executing plans that amplify an inclusive, collaborative culture. Her broad experience includes M&A, change management, talent acquisition, succession planning, learning and development, performance management and total rewards. Prior to joining Trintech, Nevils was the VP, HR - Americas; Global HRBP, Product Marketing for Datalogic. She also served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Behavioral Health Group (BHG). Nevils earned her MBA from the University of Houston and undergraduate degree in business from Lamar University. She is also a certified trainer and coach and has her Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification.



"I am very excited to be joining Trintech as the new CHRO to continue building upon the strong foundation of practices Trintech already has in place today," said Monna Nevils, Chief Human Resources Officer of Trintech. "It is evident to me that Trintech prioritizes a customer and people-centric culture and passion for innovation, and I look forward to partnering with the team to develop a progressive and aligned global HR strategy to support an environment where talent and culture continue to be a foundational and driving factor in the success of Trintech."



Trintech has most recently been named a Dallas/Fort Worth "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For(R)" 2022 Elite Award Winner by the National Association for Business Resources. Interested in joining our team? Check out our open positions here. https://www.trintech.com/careers/



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



