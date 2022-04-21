Thursday, 21 April 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Blockpass Partners with EMURGO to Provide On-Chain KYC to Cardano Blockchain Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Apr 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, a leading digital identity verification provider, today announced a strategic partnership with EMURGO, a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain and its official commercial arm. Through this collaboration, Blockpass will add Cardano crypto-addresses to the Blockpass App, and offer On-Chain KYC(TM) services for Cardano ecosystem projects, optimizing their KYC requirements. In addition, Blockpass and EMURGO will be holding a 'Fireside Chat' and other collaborative marketing initiatives to increase awareness of this partnership and foster the overall growth of the Cardano community.



Cardano is an environmentally-sustainable proof-of-stake blockchain platform using the Ouroboros protocol, founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods. It combines a number of pioneering technologies to provide unparalleled security and sustainability to decentralized applications, systems, and societies. Cardano focuses on open and inclusive technological solutions to create a more secure, transparent, and sustainable foundation for systems to govern, enterprises to grow, and individuals to transact and exchange.



EMURGO is the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, providing socially impactful solutions to solve some of the most intricate problems of organizations and individuals. EMURGO drives the adoption of the Cardano ecosystem by developing Web3 solutions & services for Cardano's global community including NFT marketplace Fibo and Yoroi Wallet, building tailored enterprise solutions leveraging Cardano, providing venture capital to Cardano startups and businesses via investment subsidiaries EMURGO Ventures and EMURGO Africa, and offering blockchain developer education courses through EMURGO Academy.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"We're always happy to have the opportunity to bring our unique KYC and AML solutions to a new ecosystem, and we're particularly delighted to partner with EMURGO and Cardano for these purposes," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Cardano is a revolutionary blockchain and we're proud to have been chosen by EMURGO to provide identity verification needs for Cardano's ecosystem with our revolutionary On-Chain KYC."



"A significant shift is underway towards a Web3 world with decentralized applications running and being developed on Cardano's blockchain technology, particularly in the DeFi and NFT space. As these applications grow their communities and bring more users to the Cardano ecosystem, there will also be a need over time for certain projects and enterprises to offer quick and easy KYC services on their applications for their users to access regulated industries," said EMURGO founder and CEO Ken Kodama. "As a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, EMURGO is committed to ensuring decentralized applications on Cardano have the tools readily available to enhance compliance when necessary."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC ConnectTM platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - last year, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. Additionally, Blockpass' partnership with Animoca Brands has demonstrated how verification and adherence to standards can be proved on a blockchain without revealing any underpinning data - a significant boon for verifying Animoca Brands' NFT prize winners and a huge step towards securing the ecosystem of the Metaverse. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About EMURGO



EMURGO is the official commercial arm of Cardano and provides socially impactful solutions to solve some of the most intricate problems of organizations and individuals. As a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, EMURGO is able to leverage its abilities for large-scale blockchain development and rapid solutions deployment to benefit its global clients.



EMURGO has offices in Singapore, India, and Indonesia, and a roster of global clients & partners. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.



