Source: GEVME GEVME Launches New Virtual Event - Strategies for Hosting Events that Generate Results

Singapore, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Join us for this virtual event where we'll uncover opportunities to improve your events. We will present the key insights from our recent 'Virtual Events Benchmark Report 2022' where our data science team analysed data from 500+ events powered by GEVME. Our team of experts will also provide you with practical tips to leverage on these insights and generate impactful results with your events.



Grab a free copy of Virtual Events Benchmark Report 2022 when registering for the event.



Americas - 9th May 2022, 9:00 p.m. ET

APAC - 10th May 2022, 9:00 a.m. SGT



Agenda:

- Choosing the right time and day for your events

- Optimising registration for maximum attendance

- Keeping attendees engaged throughout your event

- Increasing the shelf life of your event recordings



What You Will Learn:

- Find out how your events compare with industry benchmarks

- Get practical tips on how to host events that generate results

- Learn how to adopt a data-driven approach when hosting events



Register your interest now: https://www.gevme.com/en/studios/virtual-events-benchmark-2022/



For other GEVME shows, https://www.gevme.com/en/studios/.





