JAKARTA, Apr 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Princeton Digital Group, Asia's leading data center provider, and The Indonesian Internet Service Provider Association (APJII) announced a collaboration to further elevate Indonesia's internet infrastructure.





This strategic partnership will help APJII members in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Pekanbaru to have easy access to the Indonesia Internet Exchange (IIX) and strengthen the internet connectivity infrastructure in Indonesia. This collaboration will also include PDG's 22MW Jakarta Cibitung 2 (JC2), a new greenfield development that PDG launched recently.



APJII is a long-established association with over 700 internet providers and over 3,000 corporate members. The association provides members with several strategic services, including access to IIX, assistance, seminars and training, and industry-related insights. These services are provided to support its members in providing quality Internet services for Indonesians, in line with the Indonesian government's program to strive towards digital transformation through building the country's digital and internet infrastructure inclusion to expand connectivity across the archipelago.



With an internet penetration rate of 73.7% in 2021, an increase from over 64.8% in 2018, and 95% of the population in the country accessing the internet via smartphones, Indonesia is poised to be a hyperscale market for data centers. According to Structure Research, the data center colocation market in Jakarta is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% through 2020 to 2025, indicating massive growth ahead.



Chairperson of APJII, Muhammad Arif, said, "As the Internet penetration rate continues to grow, APJII must anticipate the needs of the internet infrastructure, including internet xchange nodes and data center, in terms of capacity, reliability, and efficiency. APJII commits to support Indonesia's vision to become the largest digital economy power in the region and strengthen internet sovereignty."



However, the Indonesian market is highly fragmented. Many Internet Service and Content Providers try to get access to IIX. With this partnership, PDG opens more options in terms of location. This will help by facilitating members of APJII to reach more digital content by leveraging PDG's expanded footprint in the market. The move will enable the content providers to collocate with PDG to garner easy access to IIX. At the same time, APJII is able to expand its community and provide broader Internet services for Indonesians.



"To build a stronger digital infrastructure in Indonesia and contribute to the nation's upliftment at large is at the core of PDG. Being at the center of explosive economic growth and rapid digitalization by the government sector in Indonesia, PDG is well-poised to serve global cloud companies, domestic internet companies, and enterprises with unmatched scalability, connectivity, and reliability," said Stephanus Tumbelaka, Managing Director of Indonesia, Princeton Digital Group.



About PDG



Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is a leading developer and operator of Internet infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore with presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan, its portfolio of data centers powers the expansion of hyperscalers and enterprises in the fastest-growing digital economies across Asia. For more information, visit www.princetondg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About APJII



The Association of Indonesian Internet Service Providers, known as APJII, was formed at the First National Conference in Jakarta on May 15, 1996. APJII is a well-known association that supports Internet development in Indonesia. As the association that is the organization of internet service providers, APJII is also the "operator" of the Indonesia Internet Exchange (IIX). APJII is a society-based organization that regulates IIX on a non-profit basis to support an efficient interconnection amongst internet service providers who hold internet service operating licenses in Indonesia. The presence of IIX, which APJII owns and manages, has effectively increased the speed of internet access for the people of Indonesia.



