|Thursday, 21 April 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Colt
|Delivers connectivity with speeds of up to 10 Gbps for customers in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore
|
TOKYO, Apr 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has today announced that it can now support Colt On Demand cloud connectivity to AWS Direct Connect Hosted services, with speeds of up to 10 Gbps, for customers in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
10 Gbps connectivity was previously only available on AWS Direct Connect Dedicated services, but with this enhancement, customers can now connect directly to AWS Direct Connect Hosted services without having to use cross-connects, reducing their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and increasing speed of delivery. Customers can also make use of different AWS virtual interfaces (private, public, transit).
Initially launched in Europe last year, with this announcement, Colt is now offering the service in Asia (Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore), with high bandwidth of up to 10Gbps, in a fully flexible connectivity solution with Colt On Demand.
The recent increase in hybrid working has also increased the need for flexible traffic control. Colt On Demand enables rapid network deployment to take full advantage of the flexibility of the cloud. In addition, bandwidth can be adjusted in real-time, according to the ratio of office workers and those working remotely, enabling the cost effective creation of a high perfomance cloud computing environment.
Masato Hoshino, President and Asia Representative at Colt, said: "We have built a strong relationship with AWS and, as an AWS Partner, Colt has provided AWS connectivity to a large number of customers across all industries in Asia. This announcement highlights our continued investment in APAC and our commitment to provide our customers with agile, flexible, and secure cloud connectivity services to meet their high bandwidth needs and help them to take advantage of everything the cloud has to offer."
Recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has industry-leading Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees' high motivation.
About Colt
Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 29,000 on net buildings and growing.
Colt understands business connectivity requirements and provides high performance and high bandwidth solutions to enable customers' success, with Colt's vision centering on being the most customer oriented business in the industry. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.
Press Contact:
Nola Pocock - VP Global Communications
+447917714377
nola.pocock@colt.net
Ritsuko Onodera
+81345607147
Ritsuko.Onodera@colt.net
