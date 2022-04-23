Friday, 22 April 2022, 18:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Top CX Visionaries to Gather at World CX Summit and Rebuild India's Technological Ecosystem with CX #TresconCX will gather leaders in technology, customer experience, and digital transformation with the mission of re-imagining, re-engineering and re-inventing the way businesses approach customer experience.

BANGALORE, INDIA, Apr 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As companies are emerging stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, the need is to adapt to the changes in their business functions caused by a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. The way a company interacts with its clients has undergone substantial transformation leading them to seek innovations that can adapt to the current scenario.



World CX Summit is an In-Person event taking place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 27 April 2022. The summit is hosting top Indian CX leaders and global experts, to explore the latest trends and address the most pressing challenges in the current CX ecosystem.



Alongside World CX Summit, Trescon is introducing 'World CX Awards', in a bid to honour top-notch CX professionals across industry sectors in the country, who have revolutionized the CX landscape.



"When you serve stated needs of customers, you meet expectations. When you go beyond and serve unstated needs, you exceed expectations," states KV Dipu, Senior President - Head Operations & Customer Service at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and one of the speaker at World CX Summit.



Dharmender Narang, SVP - Chief CX Officer, at IIFL Securities stated, "Today, companies can regularly, and seamlessly collect customer interaction data from across financial, and operations systems, yielding deep insights about their customers. Those with an eye toward the future are boosting their data and analytics capabilities and harnessing predictive insights to connect more closely with their customers, anticipate behaviors, and identify CX issues and opportunities making CX as service differentiator in the industry. These companies can better understand their interactions with customers, even pre-empt problems in customer journeys and help company to improve customer loyalty & long relationship thus improving revenue per customer."



World CX Summit will provide a wide spectrum of expert speakers and panelists such as:

- Rekha Nair, Chief Customer Experience & Quality Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

- Neeraj Lal, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals

- Dharmender Narang, Senior VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer, IIFL Securities

- Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ

- Chaitanya Chokkareddy, CIO, Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd

- Nishant Shrivastava, Global Head - Centre of Excellence for Unified Communications and Collaborations, TATA Communications

- Shradha Thapa, Regional Head - Govt & OTT Partnership, Infobip

- Prakash Bharath, Director and Regional Head, Freshworks

- KV Dipu, Senior President - Head Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

- Ramakrishna M, Director - Contact Centre, CX and Outsource Operations, CoinSwitch Kuber

- Indranil Nath, EVP - Operations, Shiprocket

- Nitin Jain, Head of CX (CS&L and Sales) for India & Middle East and Africa, Mondelēz International

- Kumud Upadhyay, SVP - Customer Service, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

- Hari Shankar Mishra, SVP - CX, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited

- Gaurav Sadana, VP & Head- CX & Central Retention, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company

- Suraj Shetty, Head Of CX, Learning & Development, Kissht

- Zeenat Mongal, DVP CX, ICICI Lombard

- Aalok R Pradhan, Director - Customer Success, CoinDCX



The event will focus on topics such as: Digital Transformation with Customer-First Thinking; Customer Data: Designing for Transparency & Trust; CX Strategies for a Touchless World; Adopting Digital Omnichannel; Future of Chatbots & Virtual Assistants; Rise of the Flexible Workforce; Role of Cybersecurity in Building Customer Trust and much more.



"While digital transformation has become a necessity, business leaders must now face a new set of challenges. As businesses plan for long-term sustained growth, the top priorities are speed, agility, customer experience, and culture shift," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.



World CX Summit - India is officially sponsored by Lead Partner - Ozonetel Communications; Platinum Partners - Gupshup, TATA Communications, Infobip; Silver Sponsor - Phonon Communications; Gold Partners - UserTesting; Freshworks; Bronze Partner - Haptik, NeoSOFT Tech, Yellow.ai.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



About World CX Summit



World CX Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As a part of the global series, the Indian edition will be gathering pre-qualified CX leaders "all under one roof" to discuss how the latest CX technologies and customer insights can be combined to transform CX with a new approach

The summit will also host a combination of insightful sessions, keynotes, case studies and panel discussions sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Monith Shetty

Media, PR & Corporate Communications

+91 81059 75937

media@tresconglobal.com





